Chuck Martin contract details with Kentucky

When the Kentucky Wildcats lost assistant K.T. Turner and the NCAA announced that there could be an increase of coaches in men’s and women’s basketball, many people were curious how John Calipari was going to fill out the roster.

Well, he went out to get John Welsh, who was a former coach in the NBA, and also signed Chuck Martin, who was an assistant coach for the Oregon Ducks. Before that, Martin worked with Calipari at Memphis from 2006-2008, along with being an assistant at South Carolina from 2017-22, and finally at Oregon from 2022-2023.

Martin signed a two-year deal that will run until the 2024-2025 season. He will make $350,000 in Year 1, then $375,000 in Year 2, according to University of Kentucky records.

One of the reasons why Martin came on staff this year was due to the connection he has with Calipari. During their two seasons together at Memphis, they went 71-6, along with a run to the Elite Eight in 2007 and the NCAA Championship game in 2008. Although the two never won a championship together, they have a great history of winning and establishing a successful program.

Martin and Welsh are joining Orlando Antigua, Chine Coleman, and Bruiser Flint on the 2023-24 coaching staff, while Tyler Ulis is set to return for a second season as a student assistant. Here’s to hoping this unit helps Kentucky get back to its old ways and has a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.