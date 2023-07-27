Thursday Headlines: More Positive Buzz for Kentucky Basketball Edition

Things have certainly been trending up for Kentucky Basketball after John Calipari’s squad went to Canada and put together multiple strong performances, going 4-0 and winning the gold in GLOBL Jam.

But Kentucky media personality Matt Jones also recently offered up some thoughts about the state of the program and how things have improved over the last several weeks.

Jones, on his radio show Wednesday morning, credited the additions of John Welch and Chuck Martin to the coaching staff as being significant developments for the basketball program in helping shape John Calipari’s philosophy.

Particularly speaking of the addition of Welch, who has an extensive career in the NBA, Jones said Welch “has gotten Cal to look at basketball a different way.”

We’ll see how the team plays when the season actually begins and if we continue to see the type of floor spacing, pace, and shot selection we saw in Toronto, but if we do see that, Welch probably at least deserves some of the credit.

Jones also noted that losing Hunter Dickinson to Kansas and Chris Livingston entering the draft were key moments in how Calipari viewed NIL.

Of course, Calipari recently revealed the La Familia program, and we’ll see what kind of dividends that pays moving forward.

The positivity in the air surrounding the UK Basketball program is great, but ultimately, many fans still want to see this team prove it on the court beginning this fall, and understandably so.

What we saw in Toronto provides some optimism, and if things are going well on the coaching staff, roster, and the behind-the-scenes NIL world, that’s a lot of reason for optimism too.

Tweet of the Day

We've talked about this before, but I don't think this can be overstated. Kentucky has one of the most experienced FBS OLs in college football. That's a drastic change from last year. Ceiling might not be high but the floor should be raised by a healthy amount. pic.twitter.com/zKk7ZZh3v9 — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) July 26, 2023

That's a lot of experience on Kentucky’s O-line.

Somto Cyril reaffirms plan to stay in 2024 - Herald Leader

Barring a change, Cyril will not be joining the Cats this season.

Travis Perry headed into home stretch of recruitment - Cats Pause

Where will the Kentucky native end up?

UK Football Fan Day coming up - KSR

Who’s going?

Frank Reich labels Bryce Young starting QB - ESPN

The #1 pick is set to be the Week 1 starter.

NCAA working group attempted tackling NIL policy - Yahoo

I think we’ll be seeing some kind of NIL database soon.

Former Minnesota players speak out on toxic culture under PJ Fleck - CBS Sports

Not a good look for a guy who was once one of the top young coaches in CFB.

Who are the top MLB trade deadline targets - SI

Will the Reds make a deal for a pitcher?