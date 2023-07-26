Boogie Fland sets 3 official visits

With the AAU summer circuit complete, the attention of players in the classes of 2024 and 2025 turns to their high school seasons and ongoing recruitments.

Official visits will be kicking off soon, and the Kentucky Wildcats have one player locked in for early September.

According to a report from Jack Pilgrim of KSR, five-star point guard Boogie Fland has locked in his first official visit of the fall to Lexington for Sep. 8-10. Also in the report are scheduled dates for visits to Alabama and Maryland.

2024 five-star guard Boogie Fland will take an official visit to Kentucky from Sept. 8-10, his coach tells KSR



Alabama from 9/22-24, Maryland from 9/29-10/1



Previously took officials to North Carolina, Michigan, and Indiana, unofficial to UConn and St. John's — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) July 26, 2023

Fland has also already officially visited North Carolina, Indiana, and Michigan. UConn and St. Johns have hosted him for unofficial visits to campus as well.

He recently cut his list down to a list of eight schools, including UK, Alabama, North Carolina, UCONN, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, and St. Johns.

Fland, a 6-foot-3 and 165-pound guard out of White Plains (NY), has long been seen as Kentucky’s top point guard option in the class of 2024. He’s put together a solid summer campaign for the PSA Cardinals.

With other backcourt options such as Billy Richmond and Tre Johnson also at the top of the board for the Cats, it will be interesting to see which guys John Calipari is able to land.

Fland is currently a five-star player in the class of 2024 and listed as the No. 8 player in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

