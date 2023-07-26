Glasgow High School standout announces commitment to UK

Glasgow High School standout Rico Crowder Jr. will be staying home to play college football.

The rising senior Crowder, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver and defensive back, announced that he plans to continue his career at the University of Kentucky.

Crowder announced the news of his commitment in a tweet Wednesday morning.

Beyond blessed to be able to continue my athletic carrier at the University of Kentucky ⚪️#chasinggreatness pic.twitter.com/CspXOgPlxh — RicoCrowderJr. (@RicoCrowderJr) July 26, 2023

Last year as a junior playing at Glasgow High School, Crowder recorded 10 total touchdowns for the Scotties (three rushing and seven receiving). He’s expected to be a focal point of the Glasgow offense this upcoming season.

Crowder is a three-sport star at Glasgow, also playing basketball and running track for the Scotties.

Crowder certainly can bring an element of speed to this team, reportedly posting a sub 4.4 40-yard dash time.

It’s also always cool to see players from the state of Kentucky be able to stay home and play at the University of Kentucky.

You can check out a highlight reel of his junior season below.

