Kentucky scouts Olivier Rioux, who is in the Guinness World Records

The Kentucky Wildcats have produced some of the best big men the NBA has seen in recent memory. Prime Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins ruled the NBA’s center position for several seasons, and now it’s Karl-Anthony Towns’ turn.

We can’t forget Bam Adebayo is a two-time All-Star and four-time All-Defense Team selection, while Julius Randle is a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA pick.

Many think Aaron Bradshaw could be up next. After him, it will be a mystery, but there’s one name that may be one to watch: Olivier Rioux.

Rioux is 7-foot-7 and is from Canada. He is in the Guinness Book of World Records as well, being the world’s tallest teenager.

How that might convert to on-court production is a completely different story, but Kentucky assistant coaches Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman went to find out, per Kentucky Sports Radio’s Jack Pilgrim.

Scratch that — 7-foot-7, 290-pound center Olivier Rioux, according to Canada’s official team roster.



2024 prospect at IMG Academy, native of Montreal.

Rioux is a prospect from IMG Academy. The Cats’ potential interest isn’t quite known, but they were intrigued enough to send two coaches to see what he’s made of.

There will likely be a plethora of suitors for a 7-foot-7 center when the time comes, so Rioux shouldn’t be short of any offers. The better will be if the blue-blood programs see him as a fit in their system.

That is something we will have to wait and see to find out.

