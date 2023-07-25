Kentucky reportedly adds UNC Wilmington to 2023-24 schedule

The non-conference schedule is starting to come together for the Kentucky Wildcats, as today, fans found out another opponent that the Cats will welcome into Rupp Arena in the 2023-24 season.

According to a report by college basketball bracketologist Rocco Miller, UK will welcome the UNC Wilmington Seahawks to Lexington on December 2nd.

Kentucky will host UNC Wilmington as part of its 23-24 non-conference schedule, per multiple sources.



The date is set for Saturday, December 2nd inside Rupp Arena. #SEC #CAAHoops — Rocco Miller (@RoccoMiller8) July 25, 2023

The Seahawks are coming off a strong 2022-23 season in which they finished 24-10 and a 12-6 record in the CAA (Colonial Athletic Association). Pushing for an NCAA Tournament berth they ended up falling in the conference tournament finals, ultimately missing their bid to the Big Dance.

But why UNC Wilmington as an opponent? Well, that school holds a very special place with John Calipari, as the Kentucky head coach was a player at the university from 1978-80, then ultimately headed off to Clarion to finish off his collegiate playing career.

The non-conference schedule is starting to shape up for the Cats. With the Seahawks joining the mix, it is only a matter of time before we get a complete schedule.