Northwestern transfer Nigel Glover to visit Kentucky; per report

The Kentucky Wildcats Football team will kick off practice for the 2023 season here in the coming weeks as the Cats look to bounce back from last year's campaign.

Many across the BBN have familiarized themselves with the roster getting ready for week one, but there may be a new face and name to learn before the first weekend in September.

According to a report by Nick Roush of KSR, Northwestern transfer safety/linebacker Nigel Glover will be visiting UK starting on Tuesday.

He was the highest-ranked player in Pat Fitzgerald's highest-ranked recruiting class. Now Nigel Glover is in the transfer portal and officially visiting Kentucky. https://t.co/1il4PUO9NN — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 24, 2023

Glover, a 6-foot-3 and 215-pound safety/linebacker out of Dayton (OH), entered the portal after the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald at NU.

As a high school recruit, he chose Northwestern over offers from Kentucky, Iowa, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Listed as a four-star recruit and a top-350 player in the class of 2023, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Glover would be a solid late addition to help round out some defensive depth heading into the year.

Once again, the Cats will have to fight off the Michigan Wolverines it seems, but I would put Vince Marrow and Mark Stoops up against anyone when it comes to recruiting the portal.