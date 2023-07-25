 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Headlines: Hardley Gilmore Edition

The talented 2024 receiver has Kentucky among his finalists.

By Zac Oakes
A top 50 wide receiver in the class of 2024 included Kentucky as one of his three finalists.

Hardley Gilmore, a four-star wide receiver out of Pahokee, Florida, is set to make an announcement on Aug. 25 with Kentucky joining Penn State and Central Florida as finalists.

Landing Gilmore would be a big recruiting win for Kentucky, as Gilmore is ranked in the top 300 nationally by 247 Sports Composite rankings as well as the #45 wide receiver nationally.

Gilmore reportedly has a strong relationship with UK quarterback commitment Cutter Boley, and both reclassified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024.

The 6’1 wideout is viewed as a Kentucky lean, but with the announcement a month out, the Kentucky coaches will almost certainly zero in on Gilmore to try to land the commitment. It would certainly be a big boost for Kentucky’s wide receiver group if the UK staff can seal the deal.

Tweet of the Day

A really solid offseason for UK Baseball.

Headlines

Will John Calipari utilize a four-guard lineup? - Herald Leader

I’ll have to see it first.

Cole Cubelic thinks Kroger Field is underrated - Vaught’s Views

Cole really likes the atmosphere in Lexington.

Billy Richmond reportedly nearing decision - KSR

The Cats are among the teams pursuing Richmond the strongest.

Nyheim Hines injured in jet ski accident - ESPN

What a tough break and awful situation.

Angels have reportedly had talks about trading Ohtani - Bleacher Report

The question becomes who will make the deal?

Fred McGriff, Scott Rolen inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame - Yahoo

Two great players.

Packers planning to bring back Rodgers and retire 12 - CBS Sports

May still be a few years away though.

