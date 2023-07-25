Tuesday Headlines: Hardley Gilmore Edition

A top 50 wide receiver in the class of 2024 included Kentucky as one of his three finalists.

Hardley Gilmore, a four-star wide receiver out of Pahokee, Florida, is set to make an announcement on Aug. 25 with Kentucky joining Penn State and Central Florida as finalists.

Landing Gilmore would be a big recruiting win for Kentucky, as Gilmore is ranked in the top 300 nationally by 247 Sports Composite rankings as well as the #45 wide receiver nationally.

Gilmore reportedly has a strong relationship with UK quarterback commitment Cutter Boley, and both reclassified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024.

The 6’1 wideout is viewed as a Kentucky lean, but with the announcement a month out, the Kentucky coaches will almost certainly zero in on Gilmore to try to land the commitment. It would certainly be a big boost for Kentucky’s wide receiver group if the UK staff can seal the deal.

Tweet of the Day

Devin Burkes, Grant Smith, and Mason Moore will all be returning to the Kentucky Baseball program next season. Keeping them in addition to their strong transfer class makes this a slam dunk off-season for Minge & co. https://t.co/bOlU3NlToc — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) July 24, 2023

A really solid offseason for UK Baseball.

