Monday Headlines: Grant Smith Edition

Kentucky baseball had a heck of a “surprise” season this past spring, winning 36 games and advancing to the Super Regional. They had so much success in large part due to the amount of veteran players on the roster. While the Wildcats did lose Austin Strickland, Logan Martin and Magdiel Cotto to the MLB draft, they’ve been able to retain several of those marquee players for next season. One of those players is Grant Smith.

G-Money is the best SS in America and now he's back to prove it in 2024!#WeAreUK | @grantsmithnm pic.twitter.com/ASC2ZjXq4E — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) July 23, 2023

Smith is widely viewed as one of the best shortstops in all of college baseball. In fact, he very well may be the absolute best. As a gold glove finalist, Smith’s defense was simply incredible last season. But he also offered occasional power hitting with eight home runs.

As he returns to Kentucky, Smith joins veteran catcher Devin Burkes and pitcher Zach Lee. Other key players to monitor are Mason Moore, Ryan Hagenow, Ryan Waldschmidt and Seth Chavez. If the Wildcats can manage to bring back all of these players, that would be a massive win for the program and the chances of repeating this past year’s success.

Tweet of the Day

Sad how Kemba went from an All star to overseas player pic.twitter.com/gOW5MaR4EI — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 22, 2023

This happened so fast.

Headlines

Reeves Ready to Prove he has NBA Shooting Ability - Vaught’s Views

He sure showed it in Canada.

Brian Harman wins first major at The Open - ESPN

Pretty boring Sunday for a major.

Will 2nd Team Pick Motivate Deone Walker Even More? - Vaught’s Views

He’s primed for a monster season.

Ohtani homers in last home game before trade deadline - ESPN

Will he be dealt?

Cubelic Likes Way Fans Can Trash Talk at Kroger Field - Vaught’s Views

Lexington has become one of the better home field in the SEC.

Star NFL RBs meet on Zoom to talk financial state of position - ESPN

Will anything come from this?

UK Being Picked 4th in SEC East Not a Bad Thing for Cats - Vaught’s Views

They’ll have plenty of bulletin board material for this fall.

Titans reveal Houston Oilers throwback uniforms - USA Today

These are crazy nice.