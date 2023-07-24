Tre Mitchell gets no love in ESPN college basketball transfer rankings

After Tre Mitchell just recently showed out in the GLOBL Jam Tournament, ESPN just updated its ranking of the best college hoops transfers for the 2023-2024 season, and Mitchell was ranked No. 64 overall.

ESPN Staff Writer Jeff Borzello just recently published an article about the transfers, and it would be surprising to see 63 players better than the 6-foot-9 forward that transferred from West Virginia in Mitchell.

Although it was only a four-game showing for Mitchell in the GLOBL Jam Tournament, he did show what he can bring to the table with 14.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

With his height and the way he plays, Mitchell is more of a stretch four who can help extend the defense out to the 3-point line, but during his time in Canada, he had to help play the center position due to both Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso being injured going into the games.

Even with the low ranking by ESPN, Kentucky Wildcats fans will still expect Mitchell to have a big impact on the floor at the 4 position this upcoming year.

