Sunday Headlines: Will Levis signs with Titans Edition

Good Sunday morning! Let’s get started.

Will Levis has signed his first NFL contract with the Tennessee Titans. No details on what the specifics are just yet, but Levis and the Titans have inked the deal.

Levis, of course, was a projected top-10 pick in April’s NFL Draft before falling out of the first round entirely, and I think we all still don’t know why. The Titans traded up to get Levis in the second round with the 33rd overall selection.

Levis will go into training camp to compete with Malik Willis for the QB2 job for the opportunity to back up Ryan Tannehill, who returns to Nashville for a fifth season. Tannehill has dealt with injuries over the recent seasons, and the Titans just signed Deandre Hopkins as their WR1, so a transition to a younger option at QB could be in the works sooner rather than later.

Tweet of the Day

Great time today at Yankee Stadium!! pic.twitter.com/BlgQ1tJXTU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) July 22, 2023

John Calipari at Yankee Stadium.

Headlines

The Cincinnati Reds win their fourth straight after previously dropping six in a row after the All-Star break. Here’s hoping the streak continues.

Devin Burkes is returning to Lexington next season for the Bat Cats. Burkes batted .291 last season with 9 homers and 53 RBI’s.

The most recent mock draft by CBS Sports has four Kentucky Wildcats projected as first-rounders. After what we saw at GLOBL Jam, it could be hard to argue. But we play the game for a reason.

Kentucky basketball could lead the nation in assist rate - KSR - Kentucky had a 72% assist rate during their four-game stretch in Canada.

Lionel Messi’s magical debut for Inter Miami like a movie - ESPN - The best soccer player in the world made his MLS debut with Inter Miami on Friday night and immediately drilled a game-winning free kick.

USWNT opens the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 win over Vietnam. Let’s go for the three-peat.