Saturday Headlines: Darius Acuff Edition

Good morning BBN!

With the college basketball season still a few months away and the AAU summer circuit coming to a close, it’s now time for recruits to start making their way to campus for visits.

One player that is planning to make his way to Lexington at some point this season is five-star point guard Darius Acuff.

The standout out of Detroit is coming off a productive summer overall, and he recently talked with Jack Pilgrim of KSR to give an update on his recruitment and talk about the Kentucky Wildcats.

When asked what he likes about UK, here is what Acuff had to say:

“It’s just a family,” Acuff told Pilgrim. “They build a great relationship with you and great guards come from there. It’s a great school. Coach Chin is telling me to just keep going, get better, stay in the gym, and lead your team.”

The Cats are going to have to fend off several other blue-blood programs. Not to mention the home state schools of Michigan State and Michigan. But if Kentucky can get him on campus early, that could be a good sign for the time to come in the remainder of his recruitment.

Acuff is currently ranked as a five-star prospect in the class of 2025 and is considered the No. 11 player in the class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Tweet of the Day

Vanderbilt received eight votes to win the SEC East ... and five votes to win the SEC.... — Ben McKee (@benmckee14) July 21, 2023

So wild to read this tweet.

Headlines

Kiyaunta Goodwin transfers from Florida - 247

Our thoughts and prayers are with Kiyaunta and his family, as his mother reportedly has cancer.

Men’s Tennis Announces Carey Rubin as Assistant Coach – UK Athletics

The former Wildcat will officially join the coaching staff for the 2023-24 season.

Kentucky Soccer 2023 Season & Single Match Tickets Now On Sale – UK Athletics

Tickets to return to the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex for the 2023 season.

What we learned about Kentucky Football from SEC Media Days - KSR

A good guide for what was talked about during SEC Media Days this week.

Justin Edwards proves himself at GLOBAL JAM - Cats Pause

The talented freshman will be a key piece to the UK basketball roster this season.

Messi named a substitute for first game with Inter Miami - ESPN

The Global superstar will come off the bench for his first game in the MLS.

Bryce Harper gets first career start at first base - ESPN

With the Phillies mulling some trade options, will they ultimately move Harper to 1B?

Bryce Young signs rookie deal - ESPN

Young gets paid by the Carolina Panthers.

Brian Harman leads the way heading into the third round of The Open - CBS

Harman will look to build off a great round Friday to push towards Championship Sunday.