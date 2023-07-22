Caleb Wilson talks recent Kentucky offer

Eyes have already turned to the class of 2024 for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats, but with a stacked class in 2025, the staff is trying to get a head start in the recruitment of several top players.

One player who recently got added to the list is five-star forward Caleb Wilson.

The 6-foot-9 forward has burst onto the scene this summer after averaging close to 15 PPG on the EYBL circuit. With plenty of offers to choose from early in his recruitment, Wilson talked with Jack Pilgrim of KSR recently and mentioned the UK offer being the one that “caught him off-guard.”

“Kentucky caught me off guard because that’s a huge school, it’s an SEC school in a physical conference. That was a pretty big one, that was a shocker,” Wilson told Pilgrim. “I’ve been talking to Chin Coleman, then after NBPA Top 100 Camp, I got on the phone with John Calipari. That’s when he offered me.”

He continued:

“I watched them a lot, I grew up watching a lot of college basketball because that’s where I’m gonna go next. I like how he uses his players, he trusts them. Of course he has a system, but he still allows his players to play free within that system.”

Alongside Kentucky, several other programs are pushing to get an early lead in this recruitment. Those schools include Duke, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, and Georgia Tech. So it is going to be a fight to the finish to land the talented forward in this recruiting battle.

Wilson, out of Atlanta (GA), is considered a top-five player in the class of 2025, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. His highest ranking is fourth overall by On3.

Check out some of his highlights below! And be sure to read the full KSR interview!

