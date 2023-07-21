Where Kentucky stands in the preseason media All-SEC Teams and predicted order of finish

With SEC Media Days in the books, the league has announced the preseason All-SEC teams and predicted order of finish.

The Kentucky Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East and got one first-place vote. Georgia was picked to win the division and the conference.

Somehow, Vanderbilt got eight first-place votes and five votes to win the SEC...

Anyhow, four Wildcats made the All-SEC Teams:

DL Deone Walker: Second-Team Defense

WR/KR Barion Brown: Second-Team Kickoff Return Specialist

OL Eli Cox: Third-Team Offense

LB JJ Weaver: Third Team Defense

PRESEASON SEC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

SEC East

SEC West

SEC Championship

Georgia (181 points) Alabama (62 points) LSU (31 points) Tennessee (Five points) Vanderbilt (Five(!) points) Arkansas (Two points) Auburn (Two points) Texas A&M (One point) Mississippi State (One point) South Carolina (One point)

PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss

RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas

WR - Malik Nabers, LSU

WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia

TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia

OL – JC Latham, Alabama

OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia

OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia

OL - Will Campbell, LSU

C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas

RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama

RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia

WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina

*WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee

*WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama

TE - Mason Taylor, LSU

OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama

OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas

OL - Javon Foster, Missouri

OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia

C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

*QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee

*QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State

RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama

TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina

OL - Emery Jones, LSU

OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky

OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee

OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M

C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU

DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia

DL - Maason Smith, LSU

DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia

LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama

LB - Harold Perkins, LSU

LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia

DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia

DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia

DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama

DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M

DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama

DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky

LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia

LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State

LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri

DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama

DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas

DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida

DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina

DL - Tim Smith, Alabama

DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri

LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama

LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia

LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky

DB - Major Burns, LSU

DB - D.J. James, Auburn

DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina

PK - Will Reichard, Alabama

LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama

KS - Brian Battie, Auburn

RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M

PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri

LS - Slade Roy, LSU

KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky

RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn

PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn

LS - William Mote, Georgia

KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina

RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie