Where Kentucky stands in the preseason media All-SEC Teams and predicted order of finish

With SEC Media Days in the books, the league has announced the preseason All-SEC teams and predicted order of finish.
The Kentucky Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East and got one first-place vote. Georgia was picked to win the division and the conference.
Somehow, Vanderbilt got eight first-place votes and five votes to win the SEC...
Anyhow, four Wildcats made the All-SEC Teams:
- DL Deone Walker: Second-Team Defense
- WR/KR Barion Brown: Second-Team Kickoff Return Specialist
- OL Eli Cox: Third-Team Offense
- LB JJ Weaver: Third Team Defense
PRESEASON SEC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
SEC East
- Georgia Bulldogs (265 first-place votes) — 2011 points
- Tennessee Volunteers (14 first-place votes) — 1682 points
- South Carolina Gamecocks (Three first-place votes) — 1254 points
- Kentucky Wildcats (One first-place vote) — 1204 points
- Florida Gators — 911 points
- Missouri Tigers — 658 points
- Vanderbilt Commodores (Eight(!) first-place votes) — 428 points
SEC West
- Alabama Crimson Tide (165 first-place votes) — 1899 points
- LSU Tigers (117 first-place votes) — 1838 points
- Texas A&M Aggies (One first-place vote) — 1144 points
- Ole Miss Rebels — 1128 points
- Arkansas Razorbacks (Three first-place votes) — 958 points
- Auburn Tigers (Four first-place votes) — 685 points
- Mississippi State Bulldogs (One first-place vote) — 496 points
SEC Championship
- Georgia (181 points)
- Alabama (62 points)
- LSU (31 points)
- Tennessee (Five points)
- Vanderbilt (Five(!) points)
- Arkansas (Two points)
- Auburn (Two points)
- Texas A&M (One point)
- Mississippi State (One point)
- South Carolina (One point)
PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM
OFFENSE
First-Team
- QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
- RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
- RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
- WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
- WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
- TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
- OL – JC Latham, Alabama
- OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
- OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
- OL - Will Campbell, LSU
- C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia
Second-Team
- QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
- RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
- RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
- WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
- *WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
- *WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
- TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
- OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
- OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
- OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
- OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
- C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama
Third-Team
- *QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
- *QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
- RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
- RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
- WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
- TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
- OL - Emery Jones, LSU
- OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
- OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
- OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
- C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee
DEFENSE
First-Team
- DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
- DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
- DL - Maason Smith, LSU
- DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
- LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
- LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
- LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
- DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
- DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
- DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia
Second-Team
- DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
- DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
- DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
- DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
- LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
- LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
- LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
- DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
- DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
- DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
- DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri
Third-Team
- DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
- DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
- DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
- DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
- LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
- LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
- LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
- DB - Major Burns, LSU
- DB - D.J. James, Auburn
- DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
- DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida
SPECIALISTS
First-Team
- P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
- PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
- LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
- KS - Brian Battie, Auburn
- RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
- AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
Second-Team
- P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
- PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
- LS - Slade Roy, LSU
- KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
- RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
- AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
Third-Team
- P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
- PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
- LS - William Mote, Georgia
- KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
- RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
- AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina
* - Indicates a tie
Loading comments...