 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where Kentucky stands in the preseason media All-SEC Teams and predicted order of finish

Kentucky gets four All-SEC picks.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Barion Brown Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

With SEC Media Days in the books, the league has announced the preseason All-SEC teams and predicted order of finish.

The Kentucky Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East and got one first-place vote. Georgia was picked to win the division and the conference.

Somehow, Vanderbilt got eight first-place votes and five votes to win the SEC...

Anyhow, four Wildcats made the All-SEC Teams:

  • DL Deone Walker: Second-Team Defense
  • WR/KR Barion Brown: Second-Team Kickoff Return Specialist
  • OL Eli Cox: Third-Team Offense
  • LB JJ Weaver: Third Team Defense

PRESEASON SEC PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

SEC East

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (265 first-place votes) — 2011 points
  2. Tennessee Volunteers (14 first-place votes) — 1682 points
  3. South Carolina Gamecocks (Three first-place votes) — 1254 points
  4. Kentucky Wildcats (One first-place vote) — 1204 points
  5. Florida Gators — 911 points
  6. Missouri Tigers — 658 points
  7. Vanderbilt Commodores (Eight(!) first-place votes) — 428 points

SEC West

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide (165 first-place votes) — 1899 points
  2. LSU Tigers (117 first-place votes) — 1838 points
  3. Texas A&M Aggies (One first-place vote) — 1144 points
  4. Ole Miss Rebels — 1128 points
  5. Arkansas Razorbacks (Three first-place votes) — 958 points
  6. Auburn Tigers (Four first-place votes) — 685 points
  7. Mississippi State Bulldogs (One first-place vote) — 496 points

SEC Championship

  1. Georgia (181 points)
  2. Alabama (62 points)
  3. LSU (31 points)
  4. Tennessee (Five points)
  5. Vanderbilt (Five(!) points)
  6. Arkansas (Two points)
  7. Auburn (Two points)
  8. Texas A&M (One point)
  9. Mississippi State (One point)
  10. South Carolina (One point)

PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

  • QB – Jayden Daniels, LSU
  • RB - Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
  • RB – Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
  • WR - Malik Nabers, LSU
  • WR - Ladd McConkey, Georgia
  • TE - Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • OL – JC Latham, Alabama
  • OL - Amarius Mims, Georgia
  • OL - Tate Ratledge, Georgia
  • OL - Will Campbell, LSU
  • C - Sedrick Van Pran, Georgia

Second-Team

  • QB – KJ Jefferson, Arkansas
  • RB - Jase McClellan, Alabama
  • RB - Kendall Milton, Georgia
  • WR - Antwane Wells, South Carolina
  • *WR - Bru McCoy, Tennessee
  • *WR - Ja’Corey Brooks, Alabama
  • TE - Mason Taylor, LSU
  • OL - Tyler Booker, Alabama
  • OL - Brady Latham, Arkansas
  • OL - Javon Foster, Missouri
  • OL - Xavier Truss, Georgia
  • C - Seth McLaughlin, Alabama

Third-Team

  • *QB – Joe Milton III, Tennessee
  • *QB - Will Rogers, Mississippi State
  • RB - Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
  • RB - Trevor Etienne, Florida
  • WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • WR - Jermaine Burton, Alabama
  • TE - Trey Knox, South Carolina
  • OL - Emery Jones, LSU
  • OL - Eli Cox, Kentucky
  • OL - Javontez Spraggins, Tennessee
  • OL - Layden Robinson, Texas A&M
  • C - Cooper Mays, Tennessee

DEFENSE

First-Team

  • DL - Mekhi Wingo, LSU
  • DL - Mykel Williams, Georgia
  • DL - Maason Smith, LSU
  • DL - Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
  • LB - Dallas Turner, Alabama
  • LB - Harold Perkins, LSU
  • LB - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Georgia
  • DB - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • DB - Malaki Starks, Georgia
  • DB - Kamari Lassiter, Georgia
  • DB - Javon Bullard, Georgia

Second-Team

  • DL - Jaheim Oatis, Alabama
  • DL - McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M
  • DL - Justin Eboigbe, Alabama
  • DL - Deone Walker, Kentucky
  • LB - Smael Mondon, Georgia
  • LB - Nathaniel Watson, Mississippi State
  • LB - Ty’Ron Hopper, Missouri
  • DB - Malachi Moore, Alabama
  • DB - Dwight McGlothern, Arkansas
  • DB - Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
  • DB - Kris Abrams-Draine, Missouri

Third-Team

  • DL - Princely Umanmielen, Florida
  • DL - Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
  • DL - Tim Smith, Alabama
  • DL - Darius Robinson, Missouri
  • LB - Chris Braswell, Alabama
  • LB - Jalon Walker, Georgia
  • LB - JJ Weaver, Kentucky
  • DB - Major Burns, LSU
  • DB - D.J. James, Auburn
  • DB - Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
  • DB - Jason Marshall Jr. , Florida

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

  • P - Kai Kroeger, South Carolina
  • PK - Will Reichard, Alabama
  • LS - Kneeland Hibbett, Alabama
  • KS - Brian Battie, Auburn
  • RS - Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
  • AP - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Second-Team

  • P - Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M
  • PK - Harrison Mevis, Missouri
  • LS - Slade Roy, LSU
  • KS - Barion Brown, Kentucky
  • RS - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M
  • AP - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State

Third-Team

  • P - Oscar Chapman, Auburn
  • PK - Alex McPherson, Auburn
  • LS - William Mote, Georgia
  • KS - Mitch Jeter, South Carolina
  • RS - Tulu Griffin, Mississippi State
  • AP - Dakereon Joyner, South Carolina

* - Indicates a tie

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...