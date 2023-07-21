Friday Headlines: Importance of Liam Coen Edition

Before the Kentucky Wildcats played a snap last season, there was an incredible amount of preseason hype surrounding Will Levis and the anticipation of the quarterback putting together what many expected to be a sensational season.

Levis was coming off a very good first year with the Wildcats, where he had NFL Draft pick Wan’Dale Robinson to throw to and NFL offensive coordinator Liam Coen calling his plays. Levis lost both to the NFL, as Robinson was drafted by the Giants and Coen returned to the Rams.

Needless to say, Levis wasn’t near as efficient in 2022 as he was the year before. Fans oftentimes found themselves pulling their hair out as Levis held onto the ball for too long or as new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello tried to overthink the offense.

Kentucky then lost Levis to the NFL draft, where he was selected in the top of the second round by the Tennessee Titans after one of the most stunning draft falls in recent memory.

In a nutshell, 2022 was frustrating. But 2023 is looking more promising by the minute as Coen returns and transfer quarterback Devin Leary enters the huddle.

“Bringing Liam back is a very big deal for us,” Stoops said of Coen at SEC Media Days. “You go back a couple of years ago, and you see the immediate impact that he had with our offense and the energy and the juice that he had within our building, but he was still, at that point, relatively unproven. He had been a tremendous coach but had not called plays in the SEC or in the Power Five, but he came in and did that and did a heck of a job.”

The Wildcats also have second-year receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key, both ready to take a huge leap. Tayvion Robinson returns as the veteran of the group, and the Wildcats have several other key pieces on offense who should help contribute to Coen’s scheme.

What’s most important with Coen is he gets the ball to the right players. He makes sure the team’s best playmakers have their share of opportunities throughout the game. That in itself will give Kentucky the chances they need to compete for a 10-win season in the Southeastern Conference.

Tweet of the Day

If these No. 1 overall picks teamed up from each decade, who wins? pic.twitter.com/9E8LGs9tXa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 20, 2023

Which decade are you going with?

