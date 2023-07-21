NBA Mock Draft has Kentucky with 4 first-round picks to OKC

After just one first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Kentucky Wildcats are expected to be among the programs to consistently hear their name called in the high-profile event next season.

The Wildcats have four five-star recruits coming to town, along with a plethora of talented players remaining on the roster from a season ago, including Antonio Reeves, who opted not to transfer elsewhere.

DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards are the two consistently mocked in the top-10 picks. Others like Rob Dillingham, Aaron Bradshaw, and Ugonna Onyenso could hear their names called next year.

CBS Sports’ most recent mock draft actually has four Wildcats hearing their names called in 2024.

Kyle Boone was the columnist that put the draft together. He has Wagner as the first Wildcat off the board to the Thunder at No. 5. Here’s what he said on the star.

“The son of Dajuan Wagner, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2002 draft, Wagner has a chance to be an even higher-picked player in the 2024 draft as he heads into a potential one-and-done season at Kentucky. DJ is a combo guard who profiles more as a scorer than facilitator, but his always-attacking mentality makes him an easy projection to the NBA,” Boone said.

Edwards was the second to go, being taken No. 10 by the Thunder as well.

“OKC goes back-to-back with making Kentucky products lottery picks, this time selecting Edwards after grabbing DJ Wagner earlier. Edwards is a big wing scorer who is a tenacious defender with big upside,” Boone wrote.

Boone also has Bradshaw and Onyenso to the Thunder at No. 10 and No. 17, respectively. It is a complete haul of Cats for Oklahoma City, and it is a potential class that could revitalize the roster, one currently led by former Kentucky great Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Go here for the full projection.

