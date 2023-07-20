Keenan Burton joins the latest edition of Bleav in Kentucky

SEC Media Days are in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, as it won’t be long until college football makes its return to the Bluegrass!

Following this week’s festivities in Nashville, the Bleav in Kentucky hosted a new episode alongside Wildcat great Keenan Burton, one of the best wide receivers and special teams returners to ever play in Lexington.

Burton, a 2022 UK Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, joined Vinny Hardy and Jalen Whitlow to discuss the following topics:

Burton’s personal experience at SEC Media Days.

His place on the all-time Kentucky wide receivers list.

Quarterbacks he played with who are similar to Will Levis and Devin Leary.

The Louisville rivalry.

What it takes to win in the SEC.

And more!

Catch the full episode below, and then subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

