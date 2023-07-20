Kentucky looking to increase pass rush production numbers in 2023

College football is now right around the corner. With SEC Media Days now coming to a close, Mark Stoops and several Kentucky Wildcats took the podiums in Nashville on Wednesday to talk about the upcoming season.

One of the players to make the trip for the Cats is outside linebacker JJ Weaver.

A talented player in Brad White’s defense, there is one thing that himself and Coach White know has to get better coming into the 2023-24 season: pass rushing.

When asked about it on Wednesday, Weaver made sure to point out that it has been a point of emphasis for the defense to increase those numbers as the kickoff of the season quickly approaches.

“A lot,” said Weaver when asked about how much emphasis has been put on the pass-rushing numbers via CatsPause’s Aaron Gershon. “Coach Brad White has been on us since the spring about it.”

Last season, Kentucky ranked 11th in the SEC with only 20.0 sacks on the season. That was also only good enough to finish 110th in the country.

Under Brad White, the UK defense has grown tremendously. With several top-25 finishes in total defensive statistics in the last few seasons, the one stat missing has been in the pass-rushing production.

With players such as Weaver, Keaten Wade, Deone Walker, Alex Afari, and others heading into this season, it is obvious Coach White wants to see those numbers grow. Especially with a tough schedule like the Cats have this season, to win games you aren't supposed to, creating negative plays is a huge part of upset bids.

If anyone can get it corrected, though, it is Brad White. Should be fun to see how they decide to produce some pressure this season.