Thursday Headlines: SEC Media Days Recap

University of Kentucky Football Coach Mark Stoops and three players took to the podium for the annual SEC Media Days yesterday as we stand almost six weeks from opening kickoff in Lexington.

So, as we look back at Kentucky’s appearance at Media Days, what should we take away?

For starters, it seems like consistency was a word that came up early and often. JJ Weaver referenced consistency in the offseason, and Stoops brought it up in terms of being consistent throughout the week during the season.

Speaking of Weaver, we should probably note that Weaver said he has gained around 25 pounds from last season, looking to bulk up more for the grueling demand of a season in which he hopes to break out in a big way.

Weaver is my early breakout candidate on the defensive side of the ball. I’m expecting a big jump from him and wouldn’t be surprised if he finishes the season close to double-digits in sacks.

And for those at Media Days that didn’t already know, Weaver showed off his six fingers.

Mark Stoops also spoke about the priority of fixing special teams this offseason.

Of course, hiring Jay Boulware was a big part of that but also the offseason additions of special teams players.

This quote from Stoops really stuck out.

“The routine needs to be routine, and that didn’t always happen a year ago,” he said.

I think there will be a renewed focus on special teams this season and hopefully last season’s issues that plagued the Cats are gone.

Also of note, Stoops talked to Paul Finebaum about that Eli Drinkwitz beach story.

On Monday, Eliah Drinkwitz teased a story about bumping into Mark Stoops by chance on the beach this summer...but he missed a few details.



The @UKFootball coach fills in how it really went down: pic.twitter.com/UAyo6a7nyd — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) July 19, 2023

Overall, nothing groundbreaking from Kentucky on SEC Media Day, but enough to make fans even more excited for noon on Sept. 2!

Here’s a replay of Stoops’ SEC Media Days presser via That SEC Football Podcast.

