Sunday Headlines: Good News on John Calipari and Kentucky Basketball

Saturday was a wild day with the Twitter fiasco and a big-time football commitment, but it might be the news at the end of the day that will get the Kentucky Wildcats fanbase fired up and ready to go for the GloblJam tour here in the next few weeks.

Matt Jones of KSR sent out a tweet on Saturday evening that gave a report he has been told about a changed John Calipari here early in the summer.

On train back from Mets game (I am way to into baseball right now) and I just got great message from someone close to the BB program who has been critical of Cal recently and said this:



“Cal is getting back to old Cal. Welch has been huge. He is analytical and Cal trusts him” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 1, 2023

“Cal is getting back to old Cal. Welch has been huge. He is analytical and Cal trusts him,” Jones wrote.

The addition of John Welch this offseason has been seen as a great hire by the UK head coach, and it seems to be paying dividends early.

He continued by saying the same source has also been impressed with the players early this offseason, including DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards.

Also from same person:



“DJ and Edwards are dudes like we used to get. They are crazy good and are dogs. You are gonna like how Adou looks too. Reeves and Reed are gonna make shots…will be all about the Bigs because our 1-3 is gonna be real” — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) July 1, 2023

“DJ and Edwards are dudes like we used to get. They are crazy good and are dogs. You are gonna like how Adou looks too. Reeves and Reed are gonna make shots…will be all about the Bigs because our 1-3 is gonna be real.”

With the freshman already showing out, and a potential return of ‘Swaggy Cal’ could this Kentucky team be geared up for a deep NCAA Tournament run? It is way to early to know the answer to that question, but with these reports, it won't be long before all of BBN is dreaming of March.

10 years of data say Mark Stoops is a C grade coach.



Good, but not great.



UK beats teams they should beat but for every upset pulled, his Kentucky teams are just as likely to get upset (these comments based on roster talent & location of the games) https://t.co/Y8AKd00cRf pic.twitter.com/MKmcvn2OLx — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) June 30, 2023

What do you all think of this assessment?

