4-star DB Terhyon Nichols commits to Kentucky Wildcats

How about a Yahtzee to end your Sunday night BBN?

After a successful last few months on the recruiting trail, the Kentucky Wildcats coaching staff has landed a commitment from one of the top players on their big board: 4-star defensive back Terhyon Nichols.

Nichols made the announcement Sunday night at a ceremony at his high school.

Oh, and Big Dog Vince Marrow chimed in with some strong praise!

Boom u know how I do it. The best in Ohio trust me. Stoops troops. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) July 2, 2023

To show how big of a win this was, Nichols committed to the Cats while holding scholarship offers from the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Wolverines, Penn State Nittany Lions, Tennessee Volunteers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

Rankings-wise, On3 is the highest on Nichols, putting him at 188th overall in the 2024 class, seventh in the state of Ohio, and 26th among cornerback recruits.

A 6-foot tall and 180-pound cornerback out of Cincinnati by way of Withrow High School, Nichols is the prototypical defensive back that has thrived under Mark Stoops and Brad White at Kentucky. With solid length and ball skills, Nichols brings some star potential to the room for the next several seasons in Lexington.

This recruiting win once again speaks volumes to the culture change that Stoops and Vince Marrow have produced at Kentucky. Even in their tenure, it has been rare that they’ve landed a defensive back of this caliber when it comes to star rankings. So this is a huge win over at the Joe Craft Football Facility.

With Nichols’ commitment, he becomes the 12th commitment in the class of 2024. He joins Cutter Boley, Tovani Mizell, Elijah Groves, Aba Selm, Jiquavious Marshall, Caleb Reed, Willie Rodriguez, Hayes Johnson, Antwan Smith, Jadon Lafontant, and Jacob Kauwe.

Welcome to the BBN, Terhyon!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!