Shai Gilgeous-Alexander “loved” watching Kentucky at GLOBL JAM

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best former Kentucky Wildcats in the NBA at the moment, finishing fifth in MVP voting this past season. Last week, he got to see his former team in action at GLOBL JAM.

Of course, Gilgeous-Alexander is a native Canadian, so he was cheering for Team Canada, but he said he “loved” watching this season’s Kentucky basketball team.

Why? They are not just talented, but also selfless.

Following Kentucky’s Gold Medal win at GLOBL JAM on Sunday, Shai “Max Deal” Gilgeous-Alexander (as John Calipari calls him since signing a five-year/$180 million contract in 2021) paid a visit to the Wildcat locker room.

“I love the way you guys play basketball,” Gilgeous-Alexander told the team. “You guys move it. You play for each other. You guys can all pass, shoot, and dribble. That’s going to take you guys a long way.”

Gilgeous-Alexander left the team with one last note, “Keep being selfless and keep working hard. You guys are talented, and if you stay together, you will be very good, for sure.”

Shai “Max Deal” Gilgeous-Alexander with a message to the Kentucky team.



“I love the way you guys play basketball. You guys move it. Play for each other… That’s going to take you guys a long way. Keep being selfless.”pic.twitter.com/bFxDJHynb6 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 17, 2023

