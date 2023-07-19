Wednesday Headlines: Mark Stoops at SEC Media Days Edition

We’re exactly 45 days from kickoff when Kentucky football hosts their season opener against Ball State at Kroger Field. Transfer quarterback Devin Leary has been the spotlight of the preseason, with second-year receivers Barion Brown and Dane Key poised for more growth. Offensive coordinator Liam Coen is back in town for a second stint with the Wildcats and (in addition to Leary) Kentucky has added several key pieces throughout the transfer portal.

Despite some key departures from this past offseason, Kentucky is believed to have an improved team this fall. Granted — the standard of Kentucky football now is to win more than the 7 games they won a season ago. But the Wildcats were also down with several bad injuries last season, which cost the Wildcats a couple of games they likely would have won if a tad bit healthier.

Though the next 45 days should fly by, fans will have a special treat this week when Kentucky has their opportunity during the 2023 SEC Media Days in Nashville, TN.

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops, Eli Cox, J.J. Weaver and Octavious Oxendine will represent the Wildcats to speak with members of the media today. You can watch throughout the day starting at 8AM central time on the SEC Network and SEC Network Plus. You can also check back here throughout the day for the latest updates.

The Wildcats will be joined by Alabama, Arkansas and Florida today. We’ve already heard from LSU, Missouri and Texas A&M on Monday, who were all followed by Auburn, Georgia, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt on Tuesday. Ole Miss, South Carolina and Tennessee are on deck for Thursday to rap up the week.

