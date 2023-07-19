Kentucky helps bring new rule change to college football

SEC Media Days are off and running, and that means one thing: college football is officially here.

As teams across the conference ascend upon Nashville for the meetings this year, the Kentucky Wildcats are getting geared up for what will hopefully be an exciting season in the Bluegrass once again.

But first, they decided to help implement a new rule to college football heading into the 2023-24 season.

As many remember, the Cats rolled into Columbia (MO) last season for a date with the Missouri Tigers. With a tight game late and UK holding a slight lead, Collin Goodfellow lined up to punt the ball away on 4th down.

After a bad snap, Goodfellow chased the ball down the field, picked it up, and punted it away before getting hit and sustaining an injury. After the hit, a flag was thrown for Roughing the Kicker, resulting in a first down for the Cats.

Well, according to John McDaid, the SEC’s Director of Officiating, a play just like this will no longer be a thing, as the rule has been changed across college football.

The rule will now be; it will no longer be roughing the kicker or punter if they are “displaced more than five yards” from where he was originally standing when the ball was snapped.

In what was a wild sequence that helped Kentucky secure the win, it also led to a complete rule change in the game.

On tonight’s show, we have a great interview with SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid.



He explained a change in interpretation that would have made this a no-call instead of a roughing the punter call that cost Missouri a chance to win.pic.twitter.com/SBODlVl4Xz — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 18, 2023

