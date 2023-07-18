Ugonna Onyenso injury update and recovery timeline

The Kentucky Wildcats are coming off what was widely considered a successful summer trip to Canada for the 2023 GLOBL JAM, where the Cats claimed a gold medal.

However, there was one downside during the event when sophomore center Ugonna Onyenso injured his foot during a scrimmage. We now have confirmation on what the exact injury was and how long Onyenso is expected to be sidelined.

According to The Athletic’s Kyle Tucker and Shams Charania, Onyenso suffered a broken foot that will require surgery. The 6-foor-11 center is expected to be out around two months, so he should be ready for the start of the 2023-24 college basketball season. A two-month timeframe means he should be back by the time Big Blue Madness rolls around in mid-October.

Head coach John Calipari has since confirmed the news on Twitter.

“Ugonna Onyenso underwent a successful minor procedure that will keep him out for a couple of months,” Cal wrote. “Nobody hated missing last week’s games more than him, and I know he’s going to work his way back to once again have a positive impact on this team.”

It’s unfortunate Onyenso will be rehabbing an injury for the next few months instead of continuing his development after playing sparingly last season. That’s especially true when you remember incoming five-star center Aaron Bradshaw is also sidelined with his own foot injury that required surgery. Bradshaw is also expected to be back for the start of the regular season.

Be sure to read the entire report at The Athletic.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, GO CATS!!!!