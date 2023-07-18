 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Tuesday Headlines: Brad Calipari Edition

Brad was hired on Jerry Stackhouse’s Vanderbilt staff.

By Zac Oakes
NCAA Basketball: Southern at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Calipari has a new job on a coaching staff at one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ SEC rivals.

Vanderbilt Basketball announced yesterday that Brad is joining Jerry Stackhouse’s staff as Director of On-Court Player Development, the same role he held on Derek Kellogg’s staff at LIU.

“Brad is a talented, young coach who has worked hard to prepare himself for this opportunity,” Stackhouse said in a statement. “He is knowledgeable, high-energy, and a strong communicator. We are very excited about his ability to add value with our student-athletes and within our coaching staff.”

It seems like a solid move for Brad, as Stackhouse is well-regarded and viewed as one of the top young coaches in college basketball. After a rough start in his first two years at Vanderbilt, he’s led the Commodores to winning records in back-to-back seasons and had Vandy on the cusp of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

It'll certainly be weird seeing John Calipari’s son on the coaching staff of a rival program, but congratulations to Brad on his new position!

