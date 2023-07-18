Tuesday Headlines: Brad Calipari Edition

Brad Calipari has a new job on a coaching staff at one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ SEC rivals.

Vanderbilt Basketball announced yesterday that Brad is joining Jerry Stackhouse’s staff as Director of On-Court Player Development, the same role he held on Derek Kellogg’s staff at LIU.

“Brad is a talented, young coach who has worked hard to prepare himself for this opportunity,” Stackhouse said in a statement. “He is knowledgeable, high-energy, and a strong communicator. We are very excited about his ability to add value with our student-athletes and within our coaching staff.”

It seems like a solid move for Brad, as Stackhouse is well-regarded and viewed as one of the top young coaches in college basketball. After a rough start in his first two years at Vanderbilt, he’s led the Commodores to winning records in back-to-back seasons and had Vandy on the cusp of an NCAA Tournament appearance last season.

It'll certainly be weird seeing John Calipari’s son on the coaching staff of a rival program, but congratulations to Brad on his new position!

Tweet of the Day

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Alvis Johnson, former assistant athletics director at UK, legendary high school football and track coach, and dedicated teacher and education professional. Condolences to wife Rosetta, sons Dennis and Derrick, and the countless students and… pic.twitter.com/ERBxPNYYwM — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) July 17, 2023

One of the good ones.

Headlines

