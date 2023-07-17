2 Wildcats no longer on UK Football roster; another in question

A pair of players expected to be on the Kentucky Football roster are no longer with the team.

According to Josh Edwards at 247 Sports, defensive back Kevin Larkins Jr. and running back Dee Beckwith are no longer with the football team.

Beckwith joined Kentucky after transferring from Tennessee. Originally a 2020 recruit, Beckwith was a highly-regarded prospect, ranked as high as the nation’s No. 18 athlete when he committed to the Volunteers.

Things didn’t work out in Knoxville, and Beckwith transferred to Kentucky, where he struggled to solidify a spot on the depth chart and finished the season with five carries for 21 yards.

Beckwith’s size made him a very intriguing tool for the Kentucky offense, but it doesn’t look like things are going to work out for him in Lexington.

As for Larkins, he transferred to Kentucky this offseason from Livingstone College, a D-II school in North Carolina. A defensive back with intriguing ball skills, Larkins was one of the best at his level in forcing turnovers, finishing the season with eight interceptions and a forced fumble.

One other player seems to be a question mark at this point.

Offensive lineman Austin Ramsey was not listed on the most recent media guide roster, but his status with the team is unconfirmed.

The Philadelphia native was ranked as high as the No. 46 offensive tackle prospect and chose Kentucky over Penn State, West Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

We’ll wait to see what unfolds with Ramsey and update as new information is available.