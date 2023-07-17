Boogie Fland includes Kentucky in new list

Now that the GLOBL JAM is over, the Kentucky Wildcats will be back on the recruiting grind.

On Monday, Kentucky got some good news with one target, as 5-star point guard Boogie Fland included the Wildcats in his top eight.

Also making the cut were the North Carolina Tar Heels, Alabama Crimson Tide, and UConn Huskies, among others.

NEWS: 5⭐️ CG Boogie Fland has cut his list to 8️⃣



Kentucky

Alabama

Indiana

Michigan

UNC

Maryland

UConn

St. John’s



Fland averaged 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds & 2.5 assists at the Peach Jam



@rtpgfx pic.twitter.com/rI4ECNH6uv — RTPGFX (@rtpgfx) July 17, 2023

A consensus top-15 recruit, Fland is ranked 13th overall by 247 Sports, eighth by ESPN, sixth by Rivals, and seventh by On3. Rivals and On3 also have him listed as the top-ranked point guard, while 247 Sports and ESPN rank him second.

The 6-foot-3, 175-pound point guard plays at Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains (NY). Outside his eight finalists, Fland holds additional scholarship offers from the Kansas Jayhawks, UCLA Bruins, LSU Tigers, and Oregon Ducks, among others.

As for predictions, there’s one Rivals FutureCast in favor of St. John’s. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has Michigan with the highest chance of landing Fland at 26.2%, followed by Indiana (22.9%) and North Carolina (19.7%).

Fland recently told KSR that he’s planning to visit Kentucky in September.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!!!