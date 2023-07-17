Monday Headlines: Kentucky Basketball Sweeps GLOBL JAM

Another summer, another dominant pre-season trip for the Kentucky Wildcats. John Calipari’s team traveled to Canada last week and played in four exhibition games — sweeping all of them to win the Gold Medal at the 2023 Global Jam.

First, the Wildcats beat Germany 81-73. Then they beat Canada in a blowout, 93-69. The Wildcats then beat Africa, 104-92, before advancing to the Gold Medal game. For a second time, Kentucky got the best of Canada — winning the Gold Medal by a score of 89-72.

Canada kept the game relatively close in the first half with Kentucky holding a narrow 45-39 lead. But the Wildcats put together a 27-point third quarter and matched their explosive offense with suffocating defense to build a lead that was out of reach of the Canadians.

Throughout the trip, almost every player in Kentucky’s rotation had a game where they really stood out. On Sunday, it was Justin Edwards who led the charge. He scored 23 points for the game (17 of them in the first half) while grabbing five boards and dishing out two assists.

Edwards was joined by Tre Mitchell, who also continued to impress in his fourth game as a Wildcat. He notched a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Antonio Reeves was far and away the best player on the floor for the Wildcats throughout the trip. He finished the game with 18 points — his only game below 20 points during the week.

Big Blue Nation will have to wait a while until they see their basketball team in action again, but it’s safe to say this trip has sparked a fire with the fan base and created a real urgency for this fall.

Tweet of the Day

Annnddd for anyone thinking cal will play different with his two bigs back…



He was asked how different will you play when both your bigs are back pic.twitter.com/FdQKXd6V72 — Eli Cox (@elic0Xx) July 17, 2023

You absolutely love to see it.

