 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News GOLD!!!!

Filed under:

Antonio Reeves wins (and celebrates) GLOBL JAM MVP following Cats’ win over Canada

Reeves was scorching from deep, converting more than half of his triples in Canada.

By Jason Marcum
/ new
Antonio Reeves Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats have claimed a gold medal, and Antonio Reeves is your 2023 GLOBL JAM MVP!

In Kentucky’s four wins in Toronto, Reeves averaged 22.5 points per game. In the Gold Medal Game triumph over Team Canada, the fifth-year senior scored 16 on 6/12 shooting (4/8 3PT) to go with two rebounds and two assists with no turnovers.

Reeves was a sniper from deep, hitting 16/28 attempts from deep, a 58% clip.

Let the Antonio Reeves Preseason All-American campaign begin.

And check out the celebration of Reeves’ MVP award below!

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to like our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Then you can email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. And as always, Go CATS!!!!

In This Stream

Kentucky Basketball in the 2023 GLOBL JAM: Everything to know

View all 46 stories

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...