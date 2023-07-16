Antonio Reeves wins (and celebrates) GLOBL JAM MVP following Cats’ win over Canada

The Kentucky Wildcats have claimed a gold medal, and Antonio Reeves is your 2023 GLOBL JAM MVP!

In Kentucky’s four wins in Toronto, Reeves averaged 22.5 points per game. In the Gold Medal Game triumph over Team Canada, the fifth-year senior scored 16 on 6/12 shooting (4/8 3PT) to go with two rebounds and two assists with no turnovers.

Reeves was a sniper from deep, hitting 16/28 attempts from deep, a 58% clip.

Let the Antonio Reeves Preseason All-American campaign begin.

And check out the celebration of Reeves’ MVP award below!

Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards playing around doing towel whips after the game, haha. These dudes are out here just having some fun! #BBN pic.twitter.com/gwW8LANk6j — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) July 17, 2023

Antonio Reeves man pic.twitter.com/iutIyZDUhj — BBN Content (@BBN_Content) July 17, 2023

