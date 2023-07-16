Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ Gold Medal win over Canada

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against Canada for the second time in the GLOBL JAM event on Sunday and were playing their 4th game in 5 days this week.

However, this time around, a gold medal was up for grabs as both teams advanced out of pool play to make the gold medal game.

Kentucky has been on cruise control for the most part in this tournament, but Canada came out ready to play on Sunday as this game was tied a 7 at the first media timeout.

By the end of the first quarter, Kentucky was starting to gain control of the game as they built a 25-14 lead.

In the second quarter, Canada was not going to quit and continued to battle their way back into the game.

With just over 7 minutes remaining in the half, Canada cut the lead to 29-24, forcing Kentucky to take a timeout.

The Cats would build a 39-29 lead, but down the stretch, Canada clawed their way back into it as Kentucky took a 45-39 lead into halftime.

Kentucky kept using small runs to keep the lead throughout the first half, and they took advantage of that again early on in the third quarter as they built a 54-44 lead.

To end the quarter, the Cats were able to build on their lead this time as a long jumper by Rob Dillingham at the buzzer sent the Cats into the fourth quarter with a 72-53 lead.

The fourth quarter started with a series of Kentucky turnovers, but they were able to settle down and hold a 77-57 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining.

Canada erased a 17-point deficit on Saturday night late in the fourth quarter, but the Cats didn’t allow it to happen to them, as Kentucky gets the win and will bring gold home to the Bluegrass!

Game MVP

One of the many late additions to this year’s roster was West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell after Bob Huggins’ issues resulted in him no longer being the coach.

Mitchell showed us all week just how big of an addition he was, as he has been shooting the ball at a very high rate.

On Sunday, he put together arguably his best overall performance of the week, making him the MVP of this game.

Mitchell finished the gold medal game with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal while shooting 8-12 from the field and 2-4 from three.

As one of the few veterans on the team, Mitchell showed just how important he will be this season as he helped steady the ship when Canada picked up their intensity and made multiple runs in this game.

Also, a huge shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who was named the official MVP of the 2023 GLOBL JAM.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

GLOBL JAM CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/F0JctHdjRI — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 17, 2023

"For them to have the poise, when the moment hit, when Canada made their run ... you may look at them and say, 'They're not very big. They're skinny. They're this.' They're basketball players!"



—@UKCoachCalipari on @KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/GucEq9akxV — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) July 17, 2023

Globl Jam Champions of the World — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) July 17, 2023

Shew, DJ Wagner is a tough, tough guard off the bounce. Another aggressive drive and finish. Been a ton of good stuff from him this week. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 17, 2023

It’s 1998 all over again. https://t.co/CiCP7xFEll — Back It Up Terry Brown™️ (@TBrown_80) July 17, 2023

Reed as a shot blocker isn't something I really expected — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) July 17, 2023

We all were aware that Antonio Reeves was a pure scorer, but his ability to knock down the high volume of shots he has in this tournament is completely on a different level. He’s now two points away from having scored 20+ points in all four games. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) July 17, 2023

Empty that bench for the gold medal Cats! #GLOBLJAM — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) July 17, 2023

Totally quiet Antonio Reeves game, and then ... 3, 3, (DEEEEEP) 3.



He's got 18 points, 6-12 FG, 4-8 from 3. That makes Reeves 18 of 32 from deep in four games at GLOBL JAM. A cool 56%. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 17, 2023

With this high level of ball movement, I can see this Kentucky basketball team easily be mistaken for the prime San Antonio Spurs... — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 17, 2023

BRENNAN CANADA PLAYING IN CANADA THIS IS NOT A DRILL — Lyndsey Gough (@LGonTV) July 17, 2023

The definition of a bucket pic.twitter.com/5DaX9C2ON5 — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) July 17, 2023

Kentucky came to GLOBL JAM with a roster that:



- Is missing both big men

- Has only been together for a month

- Has only practiced together 10 times



They went undefeated en route to a gold medal with an average margin of victory of 15.3 points.



I like my team. #BBN — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 17, 2023

Kentucky beats Canada by 17 to win the GLOBL JAM.



I feel the same way about the Wildcats as I did when they landed Tre Mitchell and retained Antonio Reeves: Give this team a healthy Aaron Bradshaw and they'll be right in the mix for an SEC regular season title. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 17, 2023

The watch for Antonio Reeves definitely beats the conch shell from last year. pic.twitter.com/LUP8pwZLM4 — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) July 17, 2023

Antonio Reeves and Justin Edwards playing around doing towel whips after the game, haha. These dudes are out here just having some fun! #BBN pic.twitter.com/gwW8LANk6j — Buddy (@BigBlueBud) July 17, 2023

.@KentuckyMBB stays undefeated to win the GLOBL JAM Gold Medal Game pic.twitter.com/lAD6t19tqv — CBS Sports College Basketball (@CBSSportsCBB) July 17, 2023

We come to your country and we beat your team pic.twitter.com/QpJuZHrB8w — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 17, 2023

