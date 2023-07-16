 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News GOLD!!!!

Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ Gold Medal win over Canada

The Cats win the GLOBL JAM and bring a gold medal back home with them, thanks in large part to Tre Mitchell.

By Adam Haste
Tre Mitchell Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats faced off against Canada for the second time in the GLOBL JAM event on Sunday and were playing their 4th game in 5 days this week.

However, this time around, a gold medal was up for grabs as both teams advanced out of pool play to make the gold medal game.

Kentucky has been on cruise control for the most part in this tournament, but Canada came out ready to play on Sunday as this game was tied a 7 at the first media timeout.

By the end of the first quarter, Kentucky was starting to gain control of the game as they built a 25-14 lead.

In the second quarter, Canada was not going to quit and continued to battle their way back into the game.

With just over 7 minutes remaining in the half, Canada cut the lead to 29-24, forcing Kentucky to take a timeout.

The Cats would build a 39-29 lead, but down the stretch, Canada clawed their way back into it as Kentucky took a 45-39 lead into halftime.

Kentucky kept using small runs to keep the lead throughout the first half, and they took advantage of that again early on in the third quarter as they built a 54-44 lead.

To end the quarter, the Cats were able to build on their lead this time as a long jumper by Rob Dillingham at the buzzer sent the Cats into the fourth quarter with a 72-53 lead.

The fourth quarter started with a series of Kentucky turnovers, but they were able to settle down and hold a 77-57 lead with just over 8 minutes remaining.

Canada erased a 17-point deficit on Saturday night late in the fourth quarter, but the Cats didn’t allow it to happen to them, as Kentucky gets the win and will bring gold home to the Bluegrass!

Game MVP

One of the many late additions to this year’s roster was West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell after Bob Huggins’ issues resulted in him no longer being the coach.

Mitchell showed us all week just how big of an addition he was, as he has been shooting the ball at a very high rate.

On Sunday, he put together arguably his best overall performance of the week, making him the MVP of this game.

Mitchell finished the gold medal game with 18 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, and a steal while shooting 8-12 from the field and 2-4 from three.

As one of the few veterans on the team, Mitchell showed just how important he will be this season as he helped steady the ship when Canada picked up their intensity and made multiple runs in this game.

Also, a huge shoutout to Antonio Reeves, who was named the official MVP of the 2023 GLOBL JAM.

Box Score

Highlights

Twitter Reactions

