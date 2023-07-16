Kentucky vs. Canada in the Gold Medal Game thread and pregame reading

The 2023 GLOBL JAM finale takes place tonight in Toronto, as the Kentucky Wildcats will take on Team Canada in the Gold Medal Game. Tip time is set for 8 pm ET. You can watch the game live on CBS Sports Network and online via your TV provider. Go here for more TV and online stream info.

Coming into the week, there was cautious optimism that John Calipari had assembled a team capable of getting this program back to the glory days of the Coach Cal era.

It’s safe to say the excitement and expectations have grown significantly after seeing what this young team put on the floor.

Most of the freshmen have shown signs of becoming special, while vets like Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell have shown their experience and leadership. The best part is that we haven’t even seen what Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso will bring to this team.

When Kentucky played Canada on Thursday, it wasn’t even close. However, this is the Gold Medal Game, so you can expect both teams to play more intensely knowing what’s on the line, especially since this is taking place on Canadian soil.

Get ready for all the action by checking out some of these pregame reads.

