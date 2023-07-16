Sunday Headlines: Gold Medal Game Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats, while representing the United States, are headed to the Gold Medal Game of the GLOBL JAM Tournament in Toronto after an impressive 3-0 start to the tournament.

Antonio Reeves has been a flamethrower in Canada since game one, with scoring outings of 23, 24, and 27 points, including EIGHT made threes yesterday against Team BAL.

Reed Sheppard continues to impress in a big way, proving that he wasn’t just an afterthought of what was an impressive 2023 recruiting class. Sheppard had 18 points and eight assists against BAL yesterday.

And speaking of freshmen, the trio of Wagner, Edwards, and Dillingham have all shown tremendous poise and fight that Kentucky had been lacking from some of its freshmen in recent years.

The ‘Cats will take on Canada at around 8 pm ET for a chance to bring home the gold.

Tweet of the Day

When young talent reaches supreme superstardom, many times they change. He hasn’t.



I will ALWAYS be in your corner, my friend!!

Cal definitely flexing the recruiting muscles with his ties to Drake on this trip.

The Kentucky men's basketball team had its highest offensive output so far in the 2023 GLOBL Jam on Saturday and the Cats needed every point.

