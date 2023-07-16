Jeff Sheppard says Reed is ahead of where he was at 18 years old

The Kentucky Wildcats are 3-0 in the GLOBL JAM event and will be playing Sunday night in the gold medal game.

Through three games, one of the biggest stories has been the performance of freshman Reed Sheppard.

For the event, Sheppard is averaging 10.6 points, 6 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 2 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game.

On Saturday, Sheppard shined once again as he poured in 18 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, and 2 blocks with just one turnover.

During Saturday’s matchup against BAL Select, Sportsnet’s Savannah Hamilton interviewed Jeff Sheppard to get his thoughts on his son’s performance.

Jeff was first asked which of Reed’s parents taught him how to shoot.

“Probably Stacey. She was a much better shooter than me. She was a better all-around player than me. But we’re having a blast watching Reed play.”

Jeff went on to say that Reed is ahead of where Jeff was as a player at 18 years old but added that he has the lead with two National Championships.

“He’s way ahead, but I’m in the clubhouse with two national championships, so hopefully he can catch me.”

Despite Reed gaining the attention of many who might not have known what kind of player he is, Jeff knew early on that Reed had this potential.

“We always knew that Reed was going to be an athlete that had a chance,” he said. “He always had a ball in his hand and loves to play sports and loves to share the ball and play with other people. So early on, we knew that he had a chance to do something special.”

Hopefully the Cats will be able to close out their Canada trip on Sunday with a Gold Medal,

And more hopefully, this will be the first, but not the last, piece of hardware this team brings home this season.

‘Like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. And as always, Go Cats!!!