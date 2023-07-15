Dick Vitale praises Reed Sheppard

The Kentucky Wildcats moved to 3-0 today as they wrapped up the pool play portion of the GLOBAL JAM Tour in Toronto this week.

With not a ton of expectations coming into the week by the BBN, two things have become very clear:

Antonio Reeves is going to be special this season. Reed Sheppard is ready to contribute immediately.

The first point was widely expected, but Sheppard becoming a key piece to this roster is probably a statement many of us didn’t expect to be said. Well, now we have to after another dominant performance on Saturday.

As the Cats took on Team Africa, he finished with 18 points, eight assists, two rebounds, and two blocks.

After a couple of impressive games in Toronto, he has now caught the attention of Dick Vitale, even gaining the label of a “PTPER.”

Let me tell you been watching @KentuckyMBB this afternoon in action in Canada & there is no way REED SHEPPARD is a 4 star player - he is a flat out 5 Star PTPER ! BBN is going to love the backcourt tandem of SHEPPARD & DJ WAGNER ! @UKCoachCalipari — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 15, 2023

Vitale wrote on Twitter, “Let me tell you been watching Kentucky MBB this afternoon in action in Canada & there is no way REED SHEPPARD is a 4-star player - he is a flat out 5 Star PTPER ! BBN is going to love the backcourt tandem of SHEPPARD & DJ WAGNER !”

A college basketball legend is pumped about Reed Sheppard as well. This season is going to be awesome.