Kentucky vs. Canada in the Gold Medal Game preview and viewing info

Just one game remains for the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2023 GLOBL JAM, and it’s the big one.

Sunday night, Kentucky will face Team Canada in the Gold Medal Game. Game time is set for 8 pm ET on CBS Sports Network.

It’s been a fun trip to Canada thus far for the young Cats, who’ve won every game by double-digits and looked pretty impressive in the process. Their latest win was over Team Africa by a 104-92 victory.

The one constant has been none other than senior guard Antonio Reeves, who is averaging 24.7 points per game while shooting 60% from the floor and 58.3% from deep.

⏰ 8 p.m. ET

CBS Sports Network pic.twitter.com/F3BwrmaTS4 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 16, 2023

That’s to be expected since Reeves is Kentucky’s only returner from last season’s primary rotation. What wasn’t expected was Reed Sheppard being arguably the Cats’ second-best player of the GLOBL JAM.

After all, Sheppard was expected to have a limited role behind Reeves and highly-touted freshmen Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, and Rob Dillingham.

However, it’s Sheppard who is currently leading the team in assists with a team-high 18 vs. just three turnovers. He’s tied with Edwards for the team-high in steals (six) and is tied with Adou Thiero for the second-most blocks (four) while averaging a respectable 10.8 points per outing.

Speaking of Thiero, the second-year man is averaging 9.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while providing Kentucky with a physical presence in the paint.

For the GLOBL JAM finale, Kentucky will get a second matchup with Team Canada. The Wildcats won the previous matchup on Thursday by a 93-69 margin. That game saw Antonio Reeves (23), Justin Edwards (16), and Reed Sheppard (14) lead the way for Kentucky.

The Canadians made it to the title game thanks to a 17-point comeback vs. Team Germany to force overtime, then came away with the 84-81 victory in the final frame.

One last go at it.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Canada in the Gold Medal Game

Game Time: 8 pm ET on July 16th, 2023

Where: Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (go to the bottom of this post for the channel locator)

Online Stream: You can watch CBS Sports Network online and on mobile devices through your TV provider. In addition, DirecTV Stream, fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV all stream CBSSN in their lineups. Go here for more online streaming options and free seven-day trials.

Radio: UK Sports Network with the legendary Tom Leach and Jack ‘Goose’ Givens.

Live Stats

Rosters:

