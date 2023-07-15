Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Team Africa

Game 3 is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats’ GLOBL JAM campaign.

After two blowout wins to kick off the tour, Kentucky looked well on its way to another today vs. Team Africa. The Cats dominated the first half and were up 20 early in the third quarter before allowing Team Africa to get within 10.

A pair of Tre Mitchell 3s helped the Cats get some breathing room, but a strong start for Team Africa in the fourth quarter saw Kentucky’s lead trimmed all the way down to six.

Thankfully, Kentucky would finish strong thanks to a 15-2 run and wound up cruising to a 104-92 win.

Up next, Kentucky’s final GLOBL JAM matchup will come Sunday night in the Gold Medal Game. Who Kentucky faces will be determined by tonight’s Team Germany vs. Team Canada showdown. That game tips off at 8 pm ET, so we’ll know Kentucky’s final opponent around 10 pm.

Highlights

Highlights: Kentucky 104, Team Africa 92



Gold Medal Game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/h062DvKfCx — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023

Box Score

MVP

This one is easy, thanks to Antonio Reeves being on one today. The fifth-year senior finished with 27 points on 9/14 shooting, including a scorching 8/11 shooting from 3-point range. He also chipped in four rebounds, a block, and an assist. He’s going to be Kentucky’s go-to scorer early and often this season, a belief that’s only been reinforced by his GLOBL JAM performances. He’s now scored 20+ points in all three games.

And a shoutout to Reed Sheppard, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight assists, two boards, and two blocks.

Twitter Reactions

Group play ☑️



We'll play for gold tomorrow night, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/wOJNQ5CrPW — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023

5:21 left: Kentucky held a six-point lead.



1:20: Kentucky pushed the lead back out to 19 points.



This team has dawgs, and they responded quickly.



Also, 12 of Kentucky’s final 17 points were scored by freshmen. https://t.co/aZzQIEDVw0 — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 15, 2023

Through three games in Canada, Kentucky has:



77 assists, 105 made FG, 35 turnovers, 30 steals and is 34 of 93 from 3-point range. Averaging 11.3 makes and 31 attempts beyond the arc.



Solid offense. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 15, 2023

Gotta love a blue-white chant during a timeout pic.twitter.com/opKlUYvOXx — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) July 15, 2023

The Chris Livingston “replacement” was right here all along.



he’s better



pic.twitter.com/Pdt2C4Ux3d — Shay Vandelay (importer/exporter) (@abhavsar) July 15, 2023

In his last 9 games for Kentucky, Antonio Reeves has scored 20+ points 7x and hit 3+ threes 6x. UK getting him back was extremely significant. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) July 15, 2023

Antonio Reeves at GLOBL Jam: 74 points (24.6 ppg), 27/45 FG (60%), 14/24 3PFG (58%) — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) July 15, 2023

I knew Reed Sheppard would be even better when you surrounded him with talent. He ALWAYS makes the right play. https://t.co/G5ELZaIfv6 — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) July 15, 2023

6 first half assists and only 1 turnover? I'd say right about now. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 15, 2023

Let me tell you been watching @KentuckyMBB this afternoon in action in Canada & there is no way REED SHEPPARD is a 4 star player - he is a flat out 5 Star PTPER ! BBN is going to love the backcourt tandem of SHEPPARD & DJ WAGNER ! @UKCoachCalipari — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 15, 2023

Maybe I am overthinking this, but not sure we need/want another center.



A true 4 out with AB or Ugo just feels like the best version of this team.



Another center probably means 2 bigs and less PT for Reed and Adou on the wing. — Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) July 15, 2023

Final | Kentucky 104, Africa 92



Antonio Reeves: 27 pts (8-11 3PFG)

Reed Sheppard: 18 pts, 8 ast, 2 blk

DJ Wagner: 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast

Justin Edwards: 15 pts, 4 reb, 3 stls

Tre Mitchell: 12 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast

Adou Thiero: 7 pts, 6 reb, 3 stls

Jordan Burks: 5 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast

Rob… — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) July 15, 2023

Kentucky advances to Gold medal game with their win over Team Africa 104-92



Wagner: 18 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST

Edwards: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL

Reeves: 27 PTS | 8-11 3PT

Sheppard: 18 PTS | 6-10 FG | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/BXWlvIt6QQ — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) July 15, 2023

3-0 in #GLOBLJAM feels pretty good



... now it's time for pic.twitter.com/4isLXiJtTT — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023

