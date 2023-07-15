 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Team Africa

Despite a late scare, the Wildcats finished strong and came away with another double-digit victory!

By Jason Marcum
Fan Dylan Ballard - A Sea Of Blue

Game 3 is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats’ GLOBL JAM campaign.

After two blowout wins to kick off the tour, Kentucky looked well on its way to another today vs. Team Africa. The Cats dominated the first half and were up 20 early in the third quarter before allowing Team Africa to get within 10.

A pair of Tre Mitchell 3s helped the Cats get some breathing room, but a strong start for Team Africa in the fourth quarter saw Kentucky’s lead trimmed all the way down to six.

Thankfully, Kentucky would finish strong thanks to a 15-2 run and wound up cruising to a 104-92 win.

Up next, Kentucky’s final GLOBL JAM matchup will come Sunday night in the Gold Medal Game. Who Kentucky faces will be determined by tonight’s Team Germany vs. Team Canada showdown. That game tips off at 8 pm ET, so we’ll know Kentucky’s final opponent around 10 pm.

Highlights

Box Score

MVP

This one is easy, thanks to Antonio Reeves being on one today. The fifth-year senior finished with 27 points on 9/14 shooting, including a scorching 8/11 shooting from 3-point range. He also chipped in four rebounds, a block, and an assist. He’s going to be Kentucky’s go-to scorer early and often this season, a belief that’s only been reinforced by his GLOBL JAM performances. He’s now scored 20+ points in all three games.

And a shoutout to Reed Sheppard, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight assists, two boards, and two blocks.

Twitter Reactions

