Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ win over Team Africa

Game 3 is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats’ GLOBL JAM campaign.
After two blowout wins to kick off the tour, Kentucky looked well on its way to another today vs. Team Africa. The Cats dominated the first half and were up 20 early in the third quarter before allowing Team Africa to get within 10.
A pair of Tre Mitchell 3s helped the Cats get some breathing room, but a strong start for Team Africa in the fourth quarter saw Kentucky’s lead trimmed all the way down to six.
Thankfully, Kentucky would finish strong thanks to a 15-2 run and wound up cruising to a 104-92 win.
Up next, Kentucky’s final GLOBL JAM matchup will come Sunday night in the Gold Medal Game. Who Kentucky faces will be determined by tonight’s Team Germany vs. Team Canada showdown. That game tips off at 8 pm ET, so we’ll know Kentucky’s final opponent around 10 pm.
Highlights
Highlights: Kentucky 104, Team Africa 92— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023
Gold Medal Game on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET pic.twitter.com/h062DvKfCx
Box Score
MVP
This one is easy, thanks to Antonio Reeves being on one today. The fifth-year senior finished with 27 points on 9/14 shooting, including a scorching 8/11 shooting from 3-point range. He also chipped in four rebounds, a block, and an assist. He’s going to be Kentucky’s go-to scorer early and often this season, a belief that’s only been reinforced by his GLOBL JAM performances. He’s now scored 20+ points in all three games.
And a shoutout to Reed Sheppard, who stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, eight assists, two boards, and two blocks.
Twitter Reactions
Group play ☑️— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023
We'll play for gold tomorrow night, #BBN! pic.twitter.com/wOJNQ5CrPW
5:21 left: Kentucky held a six-point lead.— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 15, 2023
1:20: Kentucky pushed the lead back out to 19 points.
This team has dawgs, and they responded quickly.
Also, 12 of Kentucky’s final 17 points were scored by freshmen. https://t.co/aZzQIEDVw0
Through three games in Canada, Kentucky has:— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 15, 2023
77 assists, 105 made FG, 35 turnovers, 30 steals and is 34 of 93 from 3-point range. Averaging 11.3 makes and 31 attempts beyond the arc.
Solid offense.
Sorrey! pic.twitter.com/O10vJoS4WH— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) July 15, 2023
Gotta love a blue-white chant during a timeout pic.twitter.com/opKlUYvOXx— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) July 15, 2023
The Chris Livingston “replacement” was right here all along.— Shay Vandelay (importer/exporter) (@abhavsar) July 15, 2023
he’s better
pic.twitter.com/Pdt2C4Ux3d
In his last 9 games for Kentucky, Antonio Reeves has scored 20+ points 7x and hit 3+ threes 6x. UK getting him back was extremely significant.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) July 15, 2023
HE’S BAAAAAAAAACK pic.twitter.com/mZdYr3qoio— Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) July 15, 2023
Antonio Reeves at GLOBL Jam: 74 points (24.6 ppg), 27/45 FG (60%), 14/24 3PFG (58%)— Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) July 15, 2023
I knew Reed Sheppard would be even better when you surrounded him with talent. He ALWAYS makes the right play. https://t.co/G5ELZaIfv6— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) July 15, 2023
6 first half assists and only 1 turnover? I'd say right about now.— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 15, 2023
Let me tell you been watching @KentuckyMBB this afternoon in action in Canada & there is no way REED SHEPPARD is a 4 star player - he is a flat out 5 Star PTPER ! BBN is going to love the backcourt tandem of SHEPPARD & DJ WAGNER ! @UKCoachCalipari— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 15, 2023
Maybe I am overthinking this, but not sure we need/want another center.— Matt Sak BBN (@MattSakR2NG) July 15, 2023
A true 4 out with AB or Ugo just feels like the best version of this team.
Another center probably means 2 bigs and less PT for Reed and Adou on the wing.
Final | Kentucky 104, Africa 92— TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) July 15, 2023
Antonio Reeves: 27 pts (8-11 3PFG)
Reed Sheppard: 18 pts, 8 ast, 2 blk
DJ Wagner: 18 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
Justin Edwards: 15 pts, 4 reb, 3 stls
Tre Mitchell: 12 pts, 8 reb, 7 ast
Adou Thiero: 7 pts, 6 reb, 3 stls
Jordan Burks: 5 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
Rob…
Kentucky advances to Gold medal game with their win over Team Africa 104-92— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) July 15, 2023
Wagner: 18 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST
Edwards: 15 PTS | 5 REB | 3 STL
Reeves: 27 PTS | 8-11 3PT
Sheppard: 18 PTS | 6-10 FG | 8 AST pic.twitter.com/BXWlvIt6QQ
3-0 in #GLOBLJAM feels pretty good— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 15, 2023
... now it's time for pic.twitter.com/4isLXiJtTT
