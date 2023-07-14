Friday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Edition

It’s no secret that Antonio Reeves coming back to Kentucky is going to be incredibly significant to how well Kentucky basketball plays this season. The Wildcats also have multiple five-star freshmen (all ranked in the top tier of high school recruits) and veteran transfer Tre Mitchell to fill out the remainder of the starting lineup. Or at least that’s what we thought.

Based on what we’ve seen from the team’s first two exhibition games in Canada this week, freshman guard and fan favorite Reed Sheppard has cemented his spot in the lineup.

Sheppard had his breakout game on Thursday night when he scored 14 points, but it was the four assists and four steals that really stood out. His assists are Larry Bird-like assists that just appear to be so easy but you know it takes a special talent to pull that type of assist off.

OH MY REED! Sheppard blocks the three and takes all the way for the dunk!



12 PTS, 3 STL, 2 3PT

Sheppard’s anticipation and instincts for the game also lead to his ability to make a significant impact on the defensive end — something Calipari has to absolutely love.

REED! Steal and the dunk pic.twitter.com/hUpmnQhLtQ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 14, 2023

It’s been a while since Kentucky fans had a star player from their home state. But it’s even sweeter that he’s a UK legacy by both of his parents. He’s going to truly change the mood in the room for a majority of UK fans that may have slightly pulled away from the program.

Sheppard is electric making plays for teammates, knocking down three-pointers and taking the ball away from the opposing team. Not only will fans love him, but Calipari has to be thrilled that he has yet another two-way player that he should be able to rely on in big moments.

