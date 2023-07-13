Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions as Wildcats crush Canada

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their second game of the GLOBAL JAM Tour this evening, defeating Team Canada by a final score of 93-69.

In what was another impressive performance by this young Wildcat team, it was highlighted by an outstanding shooting night.

With some struggles still in the paint without Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, the Cats ended up winning handily after being outrebounded by Canada 47-34.

Highlights

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight’s choice is simple, Reed Sheppard.

The talk of the summer has been the play of Sheppard since he stepped on campus in Lexington. Known as a do-it-all player, he showcased that tonight against Team Canada.

He finished the game with 14 points on 5/8 shooting and 3/4 from three. He also added four assists, four steals, two rebounds, and two blocks on the night.

It appears Sheppard is ready to contribute immediately, and tonight just solidified that fact even more.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves as he stepped up once again to help propel the Cats to the win with 24 points.

Twitter Reactions

These guys can ball pic.twitter.com/svaKOuDO9u — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) July 14, 2023

On Sportsnet, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reluctantly admits he's cheering for Canada vs. Kentucky, but had plenty of praise for the Cats



"UK changed the course of my career. You had to fight whatever you got because of the talent around you. I found myself getting better every day" — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) July 14, 2023

Very impressive.



Kentucky just played the two best teams in GLOBL JAM and largely controlled both games.



Considering this team only had 10 practices together before this trip, and are still missing their two bigs, they certainly look to be ahead of schedule. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 14, 2023

Coach Calipari: “I don’t have to run stuff to get a shot.”



That is SO important. Biggest thing we’ve seen from this team against Germany & Canada.



Elite playmakers, MULTIPLE playmakers. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) July 14, 2023

Adou Thiero is the +/- champ tonight at +22. Another stat-stuffing night for him with 11-6-5 — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) July 14, 2023

Hope you don’t mind that I made a side-by-side of your thread. Actually quite astonishing. pic.twitter.com/d1jPp8krFh — Jim Sublett (@Junction_Boy) July 14, 2023

Reed Sheppard: American Hero pic.twitter.com/a1uNmkjwKU — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) July 14, 2023

In two games at the FIBA Global Jam, Kentucky has now assisted on 51 of its 66 baskets (77.3%). — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) July 14, 2023

Kentucky has clinched a spot in the Gold Medal game Sunday as they're the only team at 2 wins and only one more can possibly hit that threshold.



They'll play Africa Saturday and then the winner of Canada/Germany Saturday night on Sunday. — Aaron Gershon (@agershon99) July 14, 2023

Sat through 3 years of ***** and ******* but we’re finally back with real hoopers https://t.co/a6TjxfINRr pic.twitter.com/BNyUWmoC6c — PELS YEAR. BBN (@pelsyear) July 14, 2023

Calipari with the hard sell on why Toronto is such an amazing city that he loves. No lies detected. pic.twitter.com/zMEsUc5xG0 — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) July 14, 2023

The ‘Cats took care of Canada 93-69 tonight.



Next stop? Drake’s house.



Kentucky will be visiting the Grammy Award winning rapper’s $100 million dollar home tomorrow in Toronto. Drake is on tour, but as Coach Cal said a week ago, he left him the keys. pic.twitter.com/DY4bHzBv0j — Daniel Hager (@DanielHagerKSR) July 14, 2023

Cal opens by saying it’s great having 5 guys who can play position-less so he’s back to coaching his “old way” letting guys just go.



— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) July 14, 2023

Going for gold on Sunday



Group play wraps up on Saturday against Team Africa. pic.twitter.com/YzCv9cfgg6 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 14, 2023

