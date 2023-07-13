 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions as Wildcats crush Canada

This game will definitely bump up the excitement level for the 2023-24 Kentucky Basketball team.

By Ethan DeWitt
Huddle Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats wrapped up their second game of the GLOBAL JAM Tour this evening, defeating Team Canada by a final score of 93-69.

In what was another impressive performance by this young Wildcat team, it was highlighted by an outstanding shooting night.

With some struggles still in the paint without Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso, the Cats ended up winning handily after being outrebounded by Canada 47-34.

Highlights

Box Score

Game MVP

Tonight’s choice is simple, Reed Sheppard.

The talk of the summer has been the play of Sheppard since he stepped on campus in Lexington. Known as a do-it-all player, he showcased that tonight against Team Canada.

He finished the game with 14 points on 5/8 shooting and 3/4 from three. He also added four assists, four steals, two rebounds, and two blocks on the night.

It appears Sheppard is ready to contribute immediately, and tonight just solidified that fact even more.

Also, a shoutout to Antonio Reeves as he stepped up once again to help propel the Cats to the win with 24 points.

Twitter Reactions

