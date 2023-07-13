Bleav in Kentucky discusses Wildcats’ GLOBL JAM trip

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action!

Thanks to the 2023 GLOBL JAM, we’re getting an early look at the 2023-24 men’s basketball team. They started off things with an 81-72 win over Team Germany on Wednesday.

Afterward, the Bleav in Kentucky crew of Aaron Gershon, Vinny Hardy, and Jalen Whitlow dropped a fresh episode to break down the win. The guys also discussed some disrespect the Kentucky Football schedule has received.

There was plenty more to discuss, so catch the full episode below! Then subscribe to the podcast on the Bleav Podcast Network, YouTube, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com. Go Cats!!!