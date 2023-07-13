Tre Mitchell says Kentucky’s early unselfishness is nothing he’s ever seen before

Before joining the Kentucky Wildcats, veteran big man Tre Mitchell had already played four seasons of college basketball: The UMass Minutemen, Texas Longhorns, and. West Virginia Mountaineers. That experience is of high value with a Kentucky roster full of freshmen and sophomores.

Therefore, when Mitchell says something eye-opening, it carries weight.

On Wednesday, Mitchell praised the Wildcats’ unselfishness, citing it as something that he hasn’t seen to this point in his career.

“This is something I haven’t seen this early on in July. Dudes are not afraid to give the ball up,” Mitchell said.

He’s not the first player to talk about this.

Last week during the media availabilities, several players made note of the team’s willingness to share the ball and let each other “eat.”

Sharing the ball in practice is one thing, but they did in their team debut at GLOBL JAM on Wednesday. As a team, the Wildcats racked up 24 assists on 31 made shots vs. 13 turnovers. That equates to a 77.4% assist rate and a 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

For reference, the best assist rate in Division 1 last season was 68.8%, and only four teams had a better than 1.6 assist-to-turnover ratio.

That level of unselfishness at this point in July is very promising and something Mitchell believes will make this Kentucky team in the long run.

Here’s to hoping we get to see plenty more of it in the GLOBL JAM.

