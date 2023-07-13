Kentucky vs. Team Canada game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on Team Canada in Toronto tonight at 8 pm ET. Unfortunately, you can’t watch it live, but you can listen to Tom Leach and Jack Givens of the UK Sports Network radio broadcast call it live, then catch the rerun at midnight on CBS Sports Network.

The Cats had a great outing in Game 1 on Wednesday, defeating Team Germany 81-73.

Tre Mitchell was the star of the night with 20 points, six rebounds, and four triples. Antonio Reeves also showed he hadn’t missed a step, scoring 24 points.

We got a good look at some of the new talent coming in as well. DJ Wagner looked like a star, and Rob Dillingham wowed the crowd with some of his moves.

While it’s unfortunate that Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyensa are out due to injury, it’s refreshing to see Kentucky shift to a “small-ball” style offense. There were a lot of threes taken, and the pace was very fast.

Team Canada will be another great test for the Wildcats. Check out some of these pregame reads to get ready for the action tonight.

Pregame Reading

Go Cats!!