Thursday Headlines: Kentucky vs. Canada Gameday Edition

It’s gameday again!

It still feels weird to say that in July, but Kentucky Wildcats Basketball is back in action today against host Canada in GLOBL Jam today.

The Cats are coming off a strong performance against Team Germany yesterday, winning 81-73 in the tournament opener.

Yesterday, we saw the veterans Antonio Reeves and Tre Mitchell lead the way, combining for 44 points. We also saw some good things from the young guys that provide a lot of optimism.

Kentucky faces a really tough test today in Team Canada, as the Canadians are coming off an 88-62 win over Team Africa yesterday, so the Wildcats will need another strong performance to get the win.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will not be on live television but can be seen on a tape delayed basis at midnight ET. Fans can listen to the game live on the UK Sports Network.

Go Cats!

Tweet of the Day

If watching random, Kentucky summer tour basketball in July is wrong, I don't want to be right pic.twitter.com/xl9YMYzThs — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 12, 2023

Agreed.

Headlines

Kentucky Tops Team Germany in GLOBL Jam Opener – UK Athletics

The Cats forced 22 turnovers and converted those into 27 points on the offensive end.

SEC names Garth Glissman MBB Associate Commissioner - SEC

Glissman will ensure ongoing communication related to the sport between the SEC Office and its member institutions and coaches; develop and enact strategies for enhancing and promoting men's basketball in the SEC, and more.

Takeaways from Kentucky’s win over Germany - KSR

Let’s see if the Cats can put together another strong performance.

Is this UK team built to run? - Herald Leader

They can certainly get up and down the floor.

Jamal Murray wins ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year - UK Athletics

A deserving honor for the former Cat.

LeBron squashes retirement rumors - Bleacher Report

LeBron put to rest any rumors that were still floating.

Hard Knocks will focus on the New York Jets - Yahoo

Get ready for a lot of Aaron Rodgers screentime.

Kansas QB Jalon Daniels has a necklace that plays his highlights - CBS Sports

Weird or cool?

Dick Vitale says he’s battling cancer again - ESPN

Prayers for the beloved college basketball legend.