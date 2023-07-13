Jamal Murray wins ESPY Comeback Player of the Year

The Kentucky Wildcats brought home their first victory of the GLOBL JAM tour Wednesday as they defeated Team Germany in what was an exciting matchup.

One former Cat also had an exciting day, as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was announced as the winner of the 2023 ESPY Comeback Player of the Year.

Jamal Murray wins the ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year: “I want to give a big shoutout to my teammates for helping me get my confidence back.”pic.twitter.com/X0OFVyAdJN — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) July 13, 2023

“I want to give a big shoutout to my teammates for helping me get my confidence back,” said Murray as he accepted his award this evening.

Murray, who played his first full season after suffering a torn ACL, helped lead the Nuggets to an NBA championship this season alongside Nikola Jokić.

On the season, he averaged 20 PPG while shooting 45.4% from the field, including a 39.8% clip from three. He also added four rebounds per game and 6.2 assists.

The Nuggets seem to be a force to be reckoned with in the NBA for years to come with Murray helping lead the charge. Here’s to many more accolades in the superstar guard’s future.