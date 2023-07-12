Josh Jones and Sam Anaele leave Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats are losing a couple of veteran linemen with just a few months until the season’s commencement, as defensive end Sam Anaele and offensive tackle Josh Jones are calling it a career.

Per a University of Kentucky spokesperson, both players are medically retiring.

The 300-pound, 6-foot-5 Jones from Phenix City (AL) was a 3-star prospect in the class of 2020 and is a senior this coming season. Both players will be able to finish out their schooling on an academic scholarship without counting towards the 85-man roster.

As for Anaele, he was a 6-foot-4 defensive lineman from Deerfield Beach (FL). A 3-star recruit that was brought in out of the class of 2020, he was the 23rd-best strong-side defensive end in his class but appeared in just four games last season.

Injuries took a toll on both players, so this should open up some reps on both lines for some new recruits and transfer players to fill in.

Best of luck to both players in their post-football lives!