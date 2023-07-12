The Wildcats reportedly had their shoe bag stolen in Toronto

Day 1 of the GLOBL JAM is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, who opened things up with an impressive 81-73 win over Team Germany.

Apparently, the Cats did so without their normal game shoes, which were stolen Tuesday night from the team bus, according to play-by-play man Tom Leach.

Thankfully, Kentucky had a backup shoe bag for today’s game vs. Germany.

Tom Leach says on UK Radio that the Kentucky men's basketball team's "shoe bag" was stolen off the team bus overnight in Toronto. Leach says it was fortunate that the "backup shoe bag" was in somebody's hotel room. So that's why the Cats are not having to play barefoot today — Mark Story (@markcstory) July 12, 2023

The shoe controversy didn’t seem to affect the Cats today, as they dished out 24 assists on 31 made field goals while playing as fast as we’ve seen from a Kentucky team in recent years.

It may be the summer, but we’re already seeing the potential for this to become a very fun Kentucky team to watch during the 2023-24 college basketball season.

The absolute best comment on John Calipari that could be made by the lead guard. Not to overreact but #9 inbound. pic.twitter.com/fZtIvrnBGs — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) July 12, 2023

