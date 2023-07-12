 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Wildcats reportedly had their shoe bag stolen in Toronto

Second-string shoe bag for the win!

By Jason Marcum
Drew Brown - A Sea Of Blue

Day 1 of the GLOBL JAM is in the books for the Kentucky Wildcats, who opened things up with an impressive 81-73 win over Team Germany.

Apparently, the Cats did so without their normal game shoes, which were stolen Tuesday night from the team bus, according to play-by-play man Tom Leach.

Thankfully, Kentucky had a backup shoe bag for today’s game vs. Germany.

The shoe controversy didn’t seem to affect the Cats today, as they dished out 24 assists on 31 made field goals while playing as fast as we’ve seen from a Kentucky team in recent years.

It may be the summer, but we’re already seeing the potential for this to become a very fun Kentucky team to watch during the 2023-24 college basketball season.

