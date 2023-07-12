Highlights, MVP and Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ fun win over Germany

Despite it being shorter than normal, the wait to watch the Kentucky Wildcats after the NCAA Tournament’s conclusion always feels like an eternity.

However, thanks to Canada basketball once again hosting the GLOBL JAM event in Toronto, UK fans got a chance to see their new crop of players much sooner in early July.

The first of three guaranteed games for the Cats was a tough matchup with Germany on Wednesday afternoon, a squad that featured several Division I guys and an overall physically imposing presence.

It was immediately evident that DJ Wagner and company are planning to push the ball up and down the court at a furious pace.

Initially, I was impressed with how the Cats settled in early and didn’t ease into the game against much older opponents. Not even that, it was actually Kentucky’s young guns who looked calm, collected, and in control of the pace of the game.

UK would lead 39-36 at the halftime break, with Antonio Reeves leading all scorers with 13 points that included two makes from behind the arc.

It’s probably fair to mention that Cats’ frenetic pace could come at a cost. Kentucky posted 13 total turnovers today.

Finding a balance between putting constant pressure on the defense and taking care of the ball will be a challenge for John Calipari this season, but it wasn’t a major problem today.

Even after the game’s conclusion, I remain thoroughly impressed with how Kentucky controlled the game pretty much start-to-finish.

Germany cut the lead to six points late in the fourth quarter, but you never really got the sense that Kentucky’s plethora of guards was going to let this one slip away.

Cats win 81-73.

Tomorrow things will be taken up a notch in the Mattamy Athletic Center when Kentucky matches up with the host Canadian team for an 8 pm ET tip-off.

Game MVP

I try to think outside of the box when it’s my task to choose the MVP from a Kentucky basketball game.

Tonight was a great example because I’m not going with the Cats’ leading scorer, Antonio Reeves, who effortlessly dropped 24 points in UK’s win over Germany, or Tre Mitchell, who added 20 more while shooting 4/6 from deep.

Instead, I’m going with Adou Thiero, who had his growth transformation and jaw-dropping athleticism on full display Wednesday afternoon in Toronto.

Several times there were plays made by Thiero that left the crowd in disbelief. His vertical leap has seemingly increased dramatically, along with his feel for the game.

Thiero would finish with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, two steals, and two blocks while committing just one turnover.

All summer, his father and others have boasted about his size and vertical leap increase — both were on full display Wednesday night.

Once a player thought to be in search of a role to play, we might want to l start looking at the sophomore as a key ingredient to Calipari’s recipe for this team.

Highlights

Highlights: Kentucky 81, Germany 73



Starting #GLOBLJAM with the win. pic.twitter.com/WG58z3xlgQ — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 12, 2023

Twitter Reactions

Cats win the opener pic.twitter.com/mXEpnX1hs7 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 12, 2023

Reed Sheppard missed all four of his shots (all 3P), but still impacted the game in just 16 minutes of play.



- 6 assists

- 3 rebounds

- 2 steals

+5 plus-minus



Given the amount of offensive talent Kentucky has, Sheppard will find the floor because of his versatility. — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 12, 2023

At one point, we thought Kentucky would be without Reeves this season and we didn’t even think about Tre Mitchell getting to Lexington. That was a big week adding those two. https://t.co/LseIJ0yJqw — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) July 12, 2023

WHAT A PLAY!



With one second on the shot clock, Reed Sheppard finds Jordan Burks! pic.twitter.com/PTpmGz8aG6 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 12, 2023

Former Villanova guard Alvin Williams on this broadcast praising Reed Sheppard's all-around game. He really has just done whatever is needed. Can't get a shot to drop yet, but six assists, three rebounds, two steals, no turnovers now in 16 minutes. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) July 12, 2023

"that man is NOT REAL" pic.twitter.com/arultuz294 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) July 12, 2023

Kentucky's shot chart today, with scoring totals.



- 22/47 FGs (46.8%)

- 9/27 3P (33%)

- 10/15 FT (66.7%)

- Only 2 long two-point shots



- Antonio Reeves 24 pts (3-7 3P)

- Tre Mitchell 20 pts (4-6 3P)

- DJ Wagner 16 pts (2-5 3P)



Pretty promising. #BBN pic.twitter.com/Hevhb48pvz — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 12, 2023

Postgame Thoughts from the UK Win

- Thank God they got Tre Mitchell

- DJ Wagner is a nightmare for defenses

- Threeves is fun

- Adou Thiero does a little bit of everything

- Edwards’ rebounding is filling a big need

- Once Dilly learns to finish… pic.twitter.com/s8Cv45t7DV — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 12, 2023

There will be a lot of talk about the shot chart today...and rightfully so. However, this is more about personnel change than scheme change.



It is hard to NOT shoot mid-range J's w/o multiple skilled guards & when you have a 5-man constantly on the block.



Much more open today. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) July 12, 2023

Calipari on the impact of Tyler Ulis on his coaching staff and how he desires for this team to be empowered similar to the was Tyler’s team was. pic.twitter.com/ooAOAbf9HX — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) July 12, 2023

Only two double-digit +/- guys for Kentucky in the 81-73 win over Germany.



Adou Thiero (+12) in 32 minutes

Tre Mitchell (+15) in 34 minutes — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) July 12, 2023

The stat of the game:



Kentucky had 24 assists on 31 made baskets and just 13 turnovers.



This team has talked about their unselfishness and willingness to get each other involved. They showed it today. #BBN — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) July 12, 2023

Calipari opens by answering a question on the development of Adou Thiero. pic.twitter.com/fkfL2VJ0QY — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) July 12, 2023

The entire nation of Germany just lost a basketball game to Kentucky. https://t.co/AD4NvbdsQz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 12, 2023

