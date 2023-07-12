Kentucky vs. Team Canada preview and viewing info with no live TV coverage

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action Thursday night when they take on Team Canada while representing the United States in the 2023 GLOBL JAM.

Sadly, most of the Big Blue Nation won’t be able to watch this game live. It tips off at 8 pm ET but won’t be broadcast live on the CBS Sports Network channel or via online stream.

Instead, Kentucky fans will have to wait for the tape delay replay, which airs four hours later at 12 am ET on CBSSN.

Thankfully, there will be live coverage in the form of the UK Sports Network radio broadcast from the great Tom Leach and Jack ‘Goose’ Givens. The primary stations there are 630 WLAP and 98.1 The Bull in Kentucky.

However, unless something changes, you won’t be able to watch the game live in America, at least legally.

Alas, the beat goes on, and the Cats will be looking to build off what we saw Wednesday vs. Team Germany. Kentucky finished that game with 31 made field goals on 24 assists while limiting Germany to just 35% shooting from the field and 22 turnovers vs. 17 assists.

To no surprise, Kentucky relied heavily on its veterans for scoring. Tre Mitchell (20) and Antonio Reeves (24) scored more than half of the team’s total points. They combined to shoot 15/29 from the field and 7/13 from deep, while the rest of the team shot just 16/45 from the field and 2/14 from distance.

Adou Thiero stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, seven boards, three assists, two blocks, and two steals. The sophomore looks well on his way to earning a major role for the 2023-24 Wildcats.

As far as the freshman did, DJ Wagner scored 16 points on an efficient 7/15 shooting while dishing out six assists but committed five turnovers. Cutting down on those giveaways will be key Thursday vs. the Canadians.

Justin Edwards was limited to four points but did register nine boards, four assists, and a steal.

Reed Sheppard didn’t score (0/4 shooting) but racked up six assists, three boards, and two steals.

Rob Dillingham chipped in six points (3/9 shooting), three boards, and one assist.

Injury-wise, Kentucky appeared to come out of Wednesday's game unscathed, but that was after Ugonna Onyenso injured his ankle during a Tuesday scrimmage. He’s not expected to play this week, while freshman Aaron Bradshaw is also out while recovering from foot surgery.

That lack of frontcourt depth led to Mitchell playing 34 of a possible 40 minutes Wednesday. When he was out, Kentucky went to Thiero, Edwards, and Jordan Burks for spot duty in the frontcourt, which figures to be the case again vs. Team Canada.

This next matchup figures to be a bigger challenge for Kentucky if you’re looking for opposing players who played college basketball in America.

Northeastern senior guard Jahmyl Telfort is one of the best players in the Colonial Athletic Association. This past season, the 6-foot-6 Telfort averaged 16.4 points (45% shooting), 4.5 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game.

Maine junior guard Kellen Tynes was one of the American East’s better guards this past season. The 6-foot-3 New Jersey native averaged 14.3 points (50.9% shooting, 4.6 boards, and 3.8 assists per outing.

Finally, 6-foot-9 forward Thomas Kennedy averaged 20.3 points and 13.8 rebounds for the University of Windsor (Ontario) last season.

Other notable American collegiate athletes include 6-foot-10 Arizona State center Enoch Boakye and former Oregon guard Addison Patterson.

Despite this event being in Canada, Kentucky fans had a good showing in Wednesday’s game. However, it will be more hostile Thursday night since it’s essentially a home game for the Canadians.

Kentucky Basketball vs. Team Canada

Game Time: 8 pm ET on July 13th, 2023

Location: Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto, Ontario

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (go to the bottom of this post for the channel number)

Online Stream: Go here to watch CBS Sports Network online and on mobile devices through your TV provider. DirecTV Stream, fubo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV all stream CBS Sports Network in their channel lineups. You can also go here for more streaming options and free seven-day trials to watch CBSSN online.

Radio: UK Sports Network with the legendary Tom Leach and Jack Givens.

Live Stats

Rosters:

Rules: There are plenty of key differences between college basketball and FIBA rules, so go here for everything to know about FIBA rules, or use this handy photo below.

A Sea of Blue comes jam-packed with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff for our readers, so make sure you like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go CATS!!