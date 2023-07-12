Kentucky vs. Team Germany game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on Team Germany at GLOBL Jam in Toronto at 1:30 pm ET. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

While this isn’t the official start to the 2023-24 basketball season, it’s very exciting to get an early look at the Cats before the year kicks off later this year.

Unfortunately, we won’t be able to see Ugonna Onyenso in action, as he hurt his ankle in a scrimmage yesterday and is out for today’s contest.

The offseason has been a wild one for the Cats, where the team didn’t officially finalize its roster until a few weeks ago with the addition of Tre Mitchell.

With that said, Calipari rounded this team out nicely with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, along with key veteran leaders like Mitchell and Antonio Reeves returning.

