Reed Sheppard continues to gain positive reviews this offseason

The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for their first game of the GLOBL JAM, where the almost-completely new group will look to make some positive noise for the BBN in Toronto.

With plenty of new faces, including DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Tre Mitchell, and Rob Dillingham, one freshman is making some noise in these early offseason practices.

Need a hint? Well, let’s just say his dad is a superstar in his own right when it comes to Kentucky Basketball.

That's right. It’s none other than Reed Sheppard.

The freshman guard has been the talk of the summer so far, and that continued on Monday, as Jack Pilgrim of KSR gave a quick recruiting update after Peach Jam, and it included some roster scoop he has heard heading into this week in Toronto.

“Reed Sheppard continues to turn heads in practice with consensus optimism regarding his potential impact on the floor sooner rather than later,” wrote Pilgrim. “The McDonald’s All-American is making shots and impressing as a facilitator while also fighting defensively. He’s going to play as a freshman — and potentially a lot.”

Coming into the year, there always seemed to be a path to playing time for Sheppard, but he needed to come in and grab that spot for himself. It appears he has done just that. If Sheppard can continue to take steps forward as the regular season approaches, it is likely we could see him plug into the same role many expected CJ Fredrick to have for this season.

Basketball is about to be back on our televisions BBN. Now let’s watch Reed and this squad beat down these teams in Canada.